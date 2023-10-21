Beyond metros: Emerging startups in tier II & III cities

India's startup ecosystem is not confined to metropolitan areas, with a marked rise in entrepreneurship in Tier II and III cities as well. Often overlooked, these cities are fertile ground for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to sow the seeds of innovation and make their dreams a reality. Let's take a look at some inspiring stories of startups fueling the entrepreneurial revolution in these non-metropolitan cities.

AgroHub

Location: Jaipur

Founded by: A team of agriculture enthusiasts





Founded by a group of farming enthusiasts, AgroHub aims to bridge the gap between farmers and technology. The company's innovative agricultural technology solutions give Rajasthan farmers access to real-time information, market trends and expert advice to increase productivity and reduce post-harvest losses.





Why it stands out: AgroHub stands out for its commitment to improving the lives of farmers in Rajasthan, a region with a strong agricultural heritage. By leveraging technology, this startup empowers farmers and contributes to the growth of the agriculture industry.

Sankhya Labs

Location: Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Founded by: Sridhar Sunkara





Sankhya Labs is a semiconductor company focused on high-performance computing and communications. Their innovative technology is used in a variety of applications, from aerospace to telecommunications.





Why it stands out: Sankhya Labs contributes to making India self-reliant in key semiconductor technology, thereby reducing dependence on imports.

RazorPay

Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan

Founded by: Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur





﻿Razorpay﻿ is a complete payment gateway solution. It simplifies online payments, making it easier for businesses to accept and manage transactions. Their commitment to streamlining online payments has earned them many awards.





Why it stands out: RazorPay addresses a critical need in the Indian e-commerce ecosystem: simplifying online payments.

Phi Commerce

Location: Vadodara, Gujarat

Founded by: Jose Thattil





Phi Commerce is a FinTech startup that has revolutionised the world of digital payments with its product ﻿PhonePe﻿. This payment processing platform is quickly changing the way businesses and individuals manage transactions.





Why it stands out: PhonePe is a company playing a key role in India's digital payments revolution, challenging the status quo.

TechHive

Location: Surat

Founded by: Founder name not available





TechHive is a Visakhapatnam IT solutions start-up that supports businesses with cutting-edge technology services. From web development to cloud computing, TechHive's innovative solutions enable local businesses to grow and compete in the digital age.





Why it stands out: TechHive stands out for its contributions to Visakhapatnam's technology industry. By providing innovative technology solutions, it supports local businesses in their digital transformation journey, thereby boosting the region's economy.

LeewayHertz

Location: Chandigarh, Punjab

Founded by: Akash Takyar





LeewayHertz is a blockchain and software development company. They have made significant progress in the field of blockchain technology, working with global clients on projects related to cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, and more.





Why it stands out: LeewayHertz has established itself as a key player in the blockchain industry, showcasing Chandigarh's technological prowess.





These startups are a testament to the untapped potential and entrepreneurial spirit thriving in second and third-tier cities in India. Not only have they brought innovation in their respective fields, but they have also contributed significantly to the socioeconomic growth of the region. As these startups continue to grow outside of the metropolitan areas, it is paving the way for a more inclusive and vibrant startup ecosystem in India.