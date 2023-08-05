Overcome addiction with these 5 proven strategies

Addiction can be an overwhelming force, seizing control of our lives in ways we might not even realise—whether through substance abuse or behaviours like excessive social media use.

Dr Anna Lembke, a renowned psychiatrist and expert in addiction, shines a light on this challenging journey, offering valuable insights that can help us break free from bad habits and reclaim our lives. So, let’s explore 5 powerful strategies inspired by Dr Lembke that can pave the way for a brighter, healthier future!

5 Ways to beat addiction backed by science

1. Abstinence for 30 days

One of the most powerful tools Dr Lembke recommends for overcoming addiction is a period of complete abstinence. Taking a break from a certain food or behaviour for at least 30 days allows your brain to begin the healing process.

Addiction rewires the brain’s reward system, leading to an unhealthy dependency on dopamine, aka the "feel-good" neurotransmitter. By refraining from addictive substances, whether it's alcohol, drugs, or even activities like gambling, you give your brain the chance to reset and restore its natural balance.

During these 30 days, the initial withdrawal symptoms might be uncomfortable, but they will pass. Over time, the brain starts to adjust to a more balanced state. This break from addiction is crucial for long-term recovery.

2. Maintain natural homeostasis

Homeostasis refers to the body’s ability to maintain a stable, balanced state despite external challenges. For individuals struggling with addiction, homeostasis is often disrupted. When a person has difficulty controlling their sugar intake, consuming sweet foods releases dopamine, providing pleasure.

However, the brain tries to balance this pleasure, often leading to discomfort. This shows that seeking pleasurable experiences comes with negative consequences as the brain works to restore equilibrium. To maintain homeostasis, it's important to adopt healthy habits that support physical and mental well-being.

This involves a regular sleep schedule, healthy eating, exercise, and stress management techniques like mindfulness. These practices help restore balance, which is vital for overcoming addiction and preventing relapse.

3. Avoid getting overstimulated

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s all too easy for us to slip into "reactive mode." With a whirlwind of notifications from social media, endless work tasks, and constant demands for our attention, it can feel like our brains are on overdrive.

Dr Anna highlights how this constant stimulation can elevate our stress levels, making it a real challenge to find our inner calm. Amidst this chaos, many find themselves seeking out addictive substances or activities that trigger the release of dopamine.

Unfortunately, this often sets off a difficult cycle that feels nearly impossible to break. Instead of relying on artificial pleasures, you can focus on natural sources of dopamine such as exercise, creativity, spending time with loved ones, and achieving small goals. This can help rewire the brain’s reward system.

4. Limit dopamine exposure

The "Plenty Paradox," as Dr Lembke calls it, is the modern dilemma of having too many good things. In an era where everything is available at the touch of a button—from fast food to instant entertainment—it’s easy to overindulge and develop addictive behaviours.

To overcome this, avoid "frying your brain" with too much dopamine whether it is from substance abuse or activities like excessive social media use as recommended by Dr Anna.

By limiting exposure to tempting distractions, you create a space for your brain to rejuvenate rather than going into a "dopamine deficit state" which is similar to clinical depression or anxiety.

5. Don't be chained to your smartphone

In today’s digital age, most people struggle with behavioural addictions, particularly to screens. Whether it’s social media, video games, or endless scrolling through newsfeeds, screens can hijack our attention. Dr Anna warns that excessive screen time can exacerbate addiction by constantly stimulating the brain's dopamine system.

To break free from this cycle, it is best to intentionally lower your screen time. Set daily limits on social media and engage in screen-free activities like spending time in nature, reading, or exercising. This helps restore balance to your dopamine system and encourages personal growth.

Final thoughts

Addiction is a complex condition, but with the right strategies, it is possible to break free. Dr Anna Lembke’s approach offers practical, science-backed methods for overcoming addiction and transforming your life. By doing so, you can begin the journey toward lasting recovery. Remember, transformation is possible—and every step you take brings you closer to a life of balance, purpose, and freedom!