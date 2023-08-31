AI image generator: A game-changing tool for marketers

Generative AI is having a far-reaching influence in the realm of content creation across varied industries, with innovative solutions and tools. AI image generator is one such tool that is proving to be a game-changer in the way businesses operate—by providing a refreshing new approach to visual content.

AI image generators are tools that create images from text inputs using the latest machine learning methods. These tools use advanced algorithms and models, developed through extensive training on large image datasets. Consequently, they can instantly produce unique, high-quality images and artwork with customisation capabilities.

According to Grand View Research, the worldwide artificial intelligence market reached a valuation of $136.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030.





With its vast capacity to produce text, videos and photos that resemble real beings, generative AI provides B2B marketers with a potent set of tools that will ease the complex process of content development.





Let us see how marketers can leverage AI image generators for effective marketing campaigns.

Improving visual content

There are a number of factors that determine the rise in B2B content traffic, and visually appealing content is of utmost significance.

In fact, studies have proven that humans receive visual information more quickly than words. Businesses can thereby stand out in the cluttered digital landscape by using visual content.





Generative AI models can produce encompassing graphics, visuals, artistic creations, and even videos. They can also conduct A/B testing to optimise marketing initiatives. Marketers can employ these models to boost their narrative and generate stunning slideshows for their social media platforms.

Examples of AI picture generator tools include DALL.E2 and Midjourney. A neural network-based model developed by OpenAI, DALL.E2 employs a generative adversarial network framework to create images that match the embedded textual descriptions. Much like DALL-E, Midjourney produces realistic images based on natural language descriptions, referred to as 'prompts'.

Brand personalisation

Personalisation is a significant element in the B2B industry with components such as a unique font, a distinctive logo, and a colour scheme. The hyper-personalisation feature of generative AI helps brands customise and enhance their brand appeal and stand out from competitors.

Employing an AI-powered image generator enables the creation of distinct infographics and visuals for social media campaigns and Google Ads, thereby maintaining consistency with the company's brand identity and mission. This would help reinforce brand familiarity and foster customer loyalty.

Email campaigns

Email marketing is a convenient and cost-effective method to promote valuable content to a vast audience. However, sending identical promotional email campaigns to everyone wouldn’t yield the desirable results.

Business owners can boost the click rate of each email marketing campaign by creating appealing visuals targeted at particular audience segments through AI image generators. Each customer's name can even be incorporated into the image or graphic displayed in the email blast through an AI image generator.

Time and cost effectiveness

Content creation is a creative process that requires resources such as time and money. AI image generation helps generate professional visuals at a fraction of the time and cost.





AI image generators empower marketers to create detailed, top-tier visuals effortlessly. This eliminates the need to browse through numerous stock photos or learn the art of editing to produce the ideal image, thereby saving both time and money.

In the new world, marketers must equip themselves with AI tools such as image generators to create engaging narratives to increase customer engagement and conversion. Nevertheless, it's important to note that while generative AI is indeed helpful, it can never surpass human creativity. Human creativity and generative AI must be combined effectively to create innovative content.