Freshworks sees departure of CHRO Suman Gopal, CMO Stacey Epstein

Two top-level executives have exited software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm ﻿Freshworks﻿. Chief Human Resources Officer Suman Gopal and Chief Marketing Officer Stacey Epstein are set to leave the company.

Freshworks’ confirmed the two exits to The CapTable.

“After years of being integral parts of Freshworks, Suman and Stacey have independently decided to move on from Freshworks. For the last few months, they’ve continued their responsibilities while supporting the searches to find strong replacements and ensure seamless transitions for their teams,” Freshworks said in response to The Captable’s queries.

The Nasdaq-listed firm has selected a new CHRO who will begin her role by the end of August, and the company is currently evaluating potential candidates for the CMO position.

This development comes just days after Freshworks surpassed its own forecasts in the second quarter results, recording $11.7 million in adjusted operating profit for Q2. In Q1, the company achieved its first-ever quarterly adjusted operating profit of $3.9 million since going public.

Earlier this year, YourStory reported that Freshworks' Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Shanmugam Krishnasamy, quietly exited the company in September 2022. Since then, the company has been operating without a CTO, with Chief Product Officer Prakash Ramamurthy overseeing both the product and engineering teams.

Since December 2022, Freshworks has reduced its workforce by more than 200 employees, leaving the company with a current strength of approximately 5,000 employees.