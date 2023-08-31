Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Ecommerce

Meesho, Pine Labs valuation up according to latest Fidelity report

The US-based asset management company has increased the fair value of its stake in Meesho and Pine Labs according to filings for July with the SEC.

Team YS14296 Stories
Meesho, Pine Labs valuation up according to latest Fidelity report

Thursday August 31, 2023,

2 min Read

US-based asset management company (AMC) ﻿Fidelity﻿ Investments has marked up the fair value of its investment in ecommerce platform ﻿Meesho﻿ and fintech company ﻿Pine Labs﻿ as per its latest filings dated July 31 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

As per the filings, Fidelity valued its stake in Meesho at $43.24 million for the month of July 2023. This marks an increase of 5.41% month-on-month in the value of the ecommerce marketplace from its earlier fair value of $41.02 million in June, as per the AMC. 

This marks up Meesho’s valuation to nearly $5 billion, as compared to $4.9 billion as of September, 2021 when it raised $570 million led by Fidelity and B Capital Group. Fidelity had marked down Meesho’s valuation in April, 2023. 

The SoftBank backed value-commerce platform claimed that it turned profitable on a consolidated level for in July this year. Meesho had dialled down its marketing expenses and customer acquisition costs, apart from letting go of employees to control burn. 

Also Read
Advertising revenue to drive future growth for Meesho: CEO

The SEC filing by Fidelity also indicated that it marked up the fair value of its stake in Pine Labs by 4.6% month-on-month at $34.77 million as of July 31, 2023. Fidelity had marked down the company's valuation to $4.5 billion approximately as of this June. 

There was no change in the valuation of conversational messaging platform Gupshup, which was marked down from its unicorn status to be valued at $882 million, as per Fidelity’s calculations for June 2023. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5