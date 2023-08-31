Meesho, Pine Labs valuation up according to latest Fidelity report

US-based asset management company (AMC) ﻿Fidelity﻿ Investments has marked up the fair value of its investment in ecommerce platform ﻿Meesho﻿ and fintech company ﻿Pine Labs﻿ as per its latest filings dated July 31 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As per the filings, Fidelity valued its stake in Meesho at $43.24 million for the month of July 2023. This marks an increase of 5.41% month-on-month in the value of the ecommerce marketplace from its earlier fair value of $41.02 million in June, as per the AMC.

This marks up Meesho’s valuation to nearly $5 billion, as compared to $4.9 billion as of September, 2021 when it raised $570 million led by Fidelity and B Capital Group. Fidelity had marked down Meesho’s valuation in April, 2023.

The SoftBank backed value-commerce platform claimed that it turned profitable on a consolidated level for in July this year. Meesho had dialled down its marketing expenses and customer acquisition costs, apart from letting go of employees to control burn.

The SEC filing by Fidelity also indicated that it marked up the fair value of its stake in Pine Labs by 4.6% month-on-month at $34.77 million as of July 31, 2023. Fidelity had marked down the company's valuation to $4.5 billion approximately as of this June.

There was no change in the valuation of conversational messaging platform Gupshup, which was marked down from its unicorn status to be valued at $882 million, as per Fidelity’s calculations for June 2023.