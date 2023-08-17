Startup news and updates: daily roundup (August 17, 2023)

Funding news

Jewellery savings app Plus raises $350K in seed round

Plus, a jewellery savings app, has received a $350,000 seed investment from multiple investors like WFC, VCats, and angel investors, including EvolveX.

Notable investors, including We Founder Circle, Venture Catalyst, JITO, and angels such as Vineet Saxena (Ex-founder, Myntra, CEO, Card91), Abhishek Gupta (Venture partner, WFC), Sunil Singhvi (CEO, South Handlooms), Vijay Rajagopal (Head, Amazon Pay), Abhay Tandon, Shiva Mohandas, Sachin Shetty (Founder, Giva), among others, also participated in the round.

Having drawn investor interest during EvolveX's Cohort 2 in September 2022, Plus allocated the funds to expand its operations. With a current roster of 270+ jeweller partners, the company is in the user acceptance testing (UAT) phase ahead of its B2C launch.

Plus empowers Indian homemakers to save effortlessly for jewellery, earning an attractive 10% annual interest. The platform also offers exclusive deals and discounts from top jewellers.

Travel tech startup Teleport raises $500K in pre-seed round

Teleport, a travel tech startup, has raised $500,000 in a pre-seed round from investors, including entrepreneur Kunal Shah, Vidit Aatrey, Kishore Ganji, Appreciate Capital, Superb Capital, 888vc, and FAAD Network.

This funding is in addition to the $100,000 grant it received from PeakXV (formerly Sequoia) Spark programme in early 2023.

The funding will drive Teleport's mission to simplify travel visas and transform cross-border experiences. This strategic capital injection will advance technology, build a dynamic team, and enhance distribution strategies. The platform aims to process 1,00,000 visas within 2023.

Other news

Flipkart launches SPOYL, an app-in-app fashion destination for Gen Z

Flipkart has launched SPOYL, a new app-in-app fashion destination specifically curated for Gen Z shoppers. It will offer over 40,000 products, including western wear, accessories, and footwear, targeting this audience and their aesthetic.





SPOYL aims to redefine India's young fashion shopping with captivating visuals and innovative unisex navigation, catering to Gen Z's style preferences and individuality. Today, over 25% of Flipkart Fashion’s customer base comprises Gen Z, and the brand believes that tremendous untapped potential lies in this segment.

With SPOYL, Flipkart offers gender-neutral styles, Korean-inspired designs, and college wear, supporting 'Make in India' through tech-driven trendspotting and seller empowerment.

OYO sign MoU to offer employment to Haryana’s youth in Europe

The hospitality tech company OYO signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL), and the Foreign Cooperation Department to create job prospects for young individuals in various job roles within the hospitality sector in European nations such as Denmark.

Selected youth will receive job-specific training from Vishwakarma Skill University, followed by overseas employment support from the Foreign Cooperation Department. These trained students will also be given an allowance for this entire programme.

Aligned with government initiatives like Skill India and Vishwakarma Scheme, the programme aims to elevate students' skills, expand their horizons, and prepare them for success in the global arena.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)