Tata Passenger Electric Mobility rebrands to Tata.EV; crosses one lakh EV cars in sales

Tata's EV business unit, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said it has rebranded to Tata.EV, complete with a fresh logo and tagline.

The rebranding was primarily done to convey Tata's focus on sustainability and provide a premium purchasing experience for end-users, the company said.

"Customers today buy EVs the way they buy smartphones and laptops, i.e., going by its tech capabilities. There's also a strong ownership community that interacts with each other on a regular basis--we wanted the new brand to reflect that," Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, said.

The new brand will reflect on Tata.EV's website and in all communication with its customers. It might also reflect in the company's new EV stores, which the company's Managing Director Shailesh Chandra has alluded to.

Chandra told Mobility Outlook on Monday that the company plans to separate its electric vehicle and ICE (internal combustion engine) showrooms so that it can have more focused teams, skilled in the handling of EVs, operating the cars and assisting buyers with whatever information they need.

Around two weeks ago, ﻿Tata Motors﻿ said it crossed one lakh in total EV car sales since the first unit of Nexon was launched.

Tata.EV currently has four electric models in its portfolio. Using the $2 billion investment by TPG Rise Climate, the company plans to launch 10 EVs by 2026, build a dedicated battery EV architecture, and develop battery technologies, among other things.