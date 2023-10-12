Every startup dreams of creating groundbreaking products. But the challenge with most startups is that while they're bursting with ideas, they lack a large technical team to bring those ideas to life.





The struggle of navigating the tech world without a coder in sight can be daunting, often leaving brilliant concepts on the drawing board. But what if there was a way to bridge this gap, to turn visions into reality without writing a single line of code? Enter the world of no-code tools, the game-changer every startup has been waiting for.





These are intelligent tools that possess a simple-to-use interface and handles all the technical or coding part.

So here are 7 no-code tools that startups can try out to build innovative products and boost efficiency.

What is a no-code tool?

Before exploring some no-code tools, let's understand what they exactly are. A no-code tool allows users to build apps without writing codes or having knowledge about programming. In short, it is a software development technology that enables users to create apps.

7 useful no-code tools for startups

Bubble

Bubble is a platform packed with essential features that will help your startup build an app without having experience in coding. This software development tool allows you to create web apps, Customer relationship management (CRM), dashboards, etc.





They offer a free version that is suitable for improving applications that are still in their prototype stage or in progress. With the paid version of Bubble, you can automate workflows, have more workload flexibility, customise the domain, publish the app on the internet, etc.

Trello

Startups often need to set targets for their team members. However, keeping up with all tasks and to-do lists may clutter up and cause confusion. Trello helps companies organise everything from a single platform. You can make boards with specific instructions for an employee, task details and track its progress.





By doing so, firms can manage all workflows without much hassle and boost overall productivity among the team. Trello's free version allows users to make unlimited cards with up to 10 boards per workspace, unlimited storage, etc.





Moreover, their paid plan includes adding unlimited boards, customising fields, advanced checklists, and more workspace command runs in a month, etc.

Stage

Stage is a no-code collaborative platform that helps businesses visualise their ideas. It offers services such as pro designer tools, prototyping, user testing, etc. With simple drag-and-drop features, companies can create visually pleasing apps for your product/service.





This interactive tool also facilitates your team members to work on a project in real time. Stage has a free plan that allows users to get prototyping features to make one active project with limited screens and editors per design.





Additionally, there are two paid plans available priced at $8 per month and $27 per month respectively. These versions have the option to export the codes to Figma and PNG with a wide range of templates, unlimited projects and screens.

Bravo

Bravo is a well-known no-code platform in the designer community. The reason is that this tool assists in making native apps for iOS and Android by converting Figma or Adobe XD designs. In simple words, it connects the user's Figma designs with an AI that transforms it into a code.





It is a handy tool for companies to build an app very fast and even publish it on Google Play Store or Apple Store through Bravo's builder interface.





This platform has solo and team premium plans priced at $23 per month and $422 per month. Bravo's paid version offers to publish the app on iOS and Android, create unlimited projects, apply app add-ons and get customer support.

Also Read 4 reasons why cash flow is important for small businesses

Webflow

Building a website is crucial for a wide range of businesses such as e-commerce, D2C, food catering, etc. Although, one has to know programming to develop an engaging site. Webflow allows firms to create websites from scratch.





They have a starter plan that is free of cost but it does have limitations that include you cannot export your code. Webflow's paid version provides more CMS pages, high monthly bandwidth and visitor capacity, content editors, CMS items, etc.





This tool helps business turn their idea into actual websites without dealing with codes.

Typeform

Market research is the cornerstone for businesses to understand their customers. Typeform is a helpful no-code solution that makes a variety of forms to collect user data. Companies can also use Typeform's cases such as feedback that assists in categorising them.





With interactive and dynamic forms, customers can provide businesses with the right insights and improve accordingly. Additionally, it easily integrates with important apps like Google Sheets, Slack, Zapier, Google Analytics, Hubspot, etc.





Typeform has a free version with limitations such as creating 10 questions per form, getting 10 responses every month, downloading data or integrating apps. The paid plans include features like adding unlimited questions, customising subdomains and brand logos, getting premium themes, etc.

Also Read How ChatGPT prompts can boost the marketing game

Notion

Businesses often need to deal with tons of checklists, workflows and tasks. However, managing them can be very hectic especially if it is a startup or small business. To save time and effort, startups can use Notion.





It is a workspace management platform that allows firms and their team to collaborate, track multiple projects, organise activities, etc. They have a forever-free plan that has limited basic features to help you get started.





The premium version allows users to upload unlimited files, create unlimited blocks, longer page history, make private team spaces, etc. Notion is a beneficial tool for solo entrepreneurs who are working on several tasks simultaneously.

Conclusion

Overall, no-code tools assist startups in building apps without having expertise in technical fields such as programming. These apps empower businesses to not rely on fully functioning IT teams that are costly to manage.