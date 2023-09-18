Celebrating world bamboo day: Discover top startups promoting sustainability

Plastics have been a core part of our lives so far. Since it is cheap and durable, plastic has entered into every market. But it has done more harm than good.

In recent times, people have become aware of the red flags of plastic usage and are shifting to adopt biodegradable products in their lifestyles. This World Bamboo Day, let's look at some sustainable Indian startups that make unique and innovative items with bamboo.

Allter

Founded by Surbhi Bafna Gupta and Arnav Gupta in 2019, Allter is a sustainable startup that manufactures chemical-free hygiene products for babies. Headquartered in Delhi, the startup brings a wide range of environmentally friendly baby products that are safe alternatives to regular diapers.

The normal diapers available in the market increase plastic waste that pollutes oceans and our environment. So, Allter has created an eco-friendly solution by making diapers from bamboo.

Boocane

Boocane, a sustainable decor startup, was founded by Bordoloi in 2015 and has received recognition at the Startup India event. It incorporates ingredients such as bamboo, cane, woollen padding, etc., and ensures its manufactured furniture is eco-friendly.

Beco

Beco, a Mumbai-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup, strives to bring a wide range of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics. The company was founded by Akshay Varma, Aditya Ruia, and Anuj Ruia in 2017 and offers reusable towels, garbage bags, soaps, facial tissues, etc.

with its sustainable packaging model and production, Beco claims to have saved 500 tonnes of plastic waste in the last three years. In September 2022, the D2C startup raised $3 million in Series A funding.

Bamboo India

You may know Bamboo India from Shark Tank India's first season, where it grabbed a deal from entrepreneurs Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal. Headquartered in Pune, Bamboo India aims to replace plastic with innovative bamboo products that are safe for our environment.

The founder-duo, Ashwini Shinde and Yogesh Shinde, manufacture bamboo-based dental and personal care products like toothbrushes, combs, etc.

Bambrew

Bengaluru-based Bambrew was founded in 2018 by Vaibhav Anant and Saikat De. With a sustainable focus, the startup offers durable and biodegradable packaging products made of bamboo.

The startup sells packing items such as carry bags, paper containers, cups, glass, etc. Bambrew successfully raised $2.35 million in seed funding in 2021.

Ecobuddy

Founded in 2019, Ecobuddy makes numerous reusable products. Some of these include cotton bags stainless steel straws, bamboo toothbrush travel kits, etc. Besides this, Ecobuddy holds workshops on composting and tree plantation drives to raise awareness.