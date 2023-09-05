Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Funding

Sustainability-focused Cirkla secures $3M funding led by Matrix and Stellaris

The capital raised will be allocated towards expanding operations, reinforcing the sales team, and advancing their technological capabilities.

Sayan Sen127 Stories
Sustainability-focused Cirkla secures $3M funding led by Matrix and Stellaris

Tuesday September 05, 2023,

2 min Read

Cirkla, a sustainable packaging company, has secured approximately $3 million in pre-seed funding led by Matrix Partners India and Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from other angel investors.

The capital raised will be allocated towards expanding operations, reinforcing the sales team, and advancing their technological capabilities.

US-based Cirkla employs a three-stage approach to develop and implement eco-friendly packaging solutions—portfolio assessment, design and prototyping, and global fulfilment. With its proprietary Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) models, it assesses the environmental impact of a brand's packaging.

The company taps on teams in the US, India, and China to manufacture and distribute packaging solutions across various categories, such as moulded fibre, recycled polymers, pulp and paper etc. It has created a network of contract manufacturers across Asia, including China, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and India.

Also Read
Meet the ‘Climate Optimist’: Aakash Ranison's handbook shows a sustainable way of life

Cirkla is guided by a trio of founders: Vaibhav Goel, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and the Kellogg School of Management; Ankur Gupta, with academic roots in IIT Kharagpur and ISB; and Kapil Bhardwaj, an alumnus of NMIMS and the Indian Institute of Packaging.

Co-founder Goel pivoted the company six months ago from food delivery company Zume. Cirkla's primary mission is to assist brands in replacing virgin plastic and achieving their sustainable packaging objectives.

Cirkla at present has 25 members.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5