Sustainability-focused Cirkla secures $3M funding led by Matrix and Stellaris

Cirkla, a sustainable packaging company, has secured approximately $3 million in pre-seed funding led by Matrix Partners India and Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from other angel investors.

The capital raised will be allocated towards expanding operations, reinforcing the sales team, and advancing their technological capabilities.

US-based Cirkla employs a three-stage approach to develop and implement eco-friendly packaging solutions—portfolio assessment, design and prototyping, and global fulfilment. With its proprietary Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) models, it assesses the environmental impact of a brand's packaging.

The company taps on teams in the US, India, and China to manufacture and distribute packaging solutions across various categories, such as moulded fibre, recycled polymers, pulp and paper etc. It has created a network of contract manufacturers across Asia, including China, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and India.

Cirkla is guided by a trio of founders: Vaibhav Goel, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and the Kellogg School of Management; Ankur Gupta, with academic roots in IIT Kharagpur and ISB; and Kapil Bhardwaj, an alumnus of NMIMS and the Indian Institute of Packaging.

Co-founder Goel pivoted the company six months ago from food delivery company Zume. Cirkla's primary mission is to assist brands in replacing virgin plastic and achieving their sustainable packaging objectives.

Cirkla at present has 25 members.