G20 New Delhi Declaration: Digital Public Infrastructure, AI governance in focus

The G20 leaders on Saturday stressed promoting international cooperation and further discussions on global governance for AI. They called for a safe, secure, trusted, accountable, and inclusive digital public infrastructure (DPI) for service delivery and innovation.

The G20 Declaration has welcomed the 'G20 Framework for Systems of Digital Public Infrastructure', recognising the role of DPI in delivering services at a societal scale, and underlined the commitment to work together to promote cooperation on international governance for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar described the Declaration as a "tremendous achievement".

"India's #G20 Presidency is going to leave an indelible impression on the world order as we move forward," Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for IT and Electronics, said in a post on X (earlier Twitter).

Recognising the role of DPI in the delivery of services, the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration backed the 'G20 Framework for Systems of Digital Public Infrastructure', a voluntary and suggested framework for the development, deployment and governance of DPI.

The G20 Declaration asserted that safe, secure, trusted, accountable and inclusive DPI, respectful of human rights, personal data, privacy and intellectual property rights can foster resilience and enable service delivery and innovation.

The New Delhi Declaration is seen as a significant victory for India's G20 presidency. Its adoption highlighted that members have successfully clinched a consensus amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

The G20 Declaration draws attention to building safety, security, resilience, and trust in the digital economy.

"To this end...we welcome the G20 Framework for Systems of Digital Public Infrastructure, a voluntary and suggested framework for the development, deployment and governance of DPI," it said.

The declaration talks of building safety, security, resilience and trust in the Digital Economy, fostering digital ecosystems, and harnessing AI responsibly for 'Good and for All'.

"To unlock the full potential of AI, equitably share its benefits and mitigate risks, we will work together to promote international cooperation and further discussions on international governance for AI," it said.

The Declaration also welcomed India's plan to build and maintain a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository (GDPIR), a virtual repository of DPI, voluntarily shared by G20 members and beyond.