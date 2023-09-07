Google Turns 25: Sundar Pichai Reveals Big Plans with AI

In the eve of Google's silver jubilee, CEO Sundar Pichai steers the conversation towards an anticipation that is rapidly defining this era - Artificial Intelligence (AI). Pichai envisions AI as a force that might overshadow the monumental impact of the internet. This revelation came to light in a recent blog post where Pichai elucidated that AI is set to catalyse the most significant technological transformation witnessed in our lifetimes, potentially exceeding the influence of the internet itself.

As Google approaches a significant milestone this September, reminiscing on its transformative journey since Larry Page and Sergey Brin embarked on their mission to globally streamline the world's data, the focus seems to be shifting. The genesis of generative AI, especially with the emergence of OpenAI's ChatGPT last year, has revolutionised the methods of information retrieval, prompting internet giants, including Google, to recalibrate their strategies.

Google has never been a stranger to the world of AI, having marked its territory early on with the acquisition of the London-based AI powerhouse, DeepMind, in 2014 for a hefty sum surpassing $500 million. However, the innovation sparked by ChatGPT has sprung a wave of urgency, compelling Google to ramp up its efforts and resources in the AI domain. The sense of urgency was such that Pichai allegedly declared a code red, following the unveiling of ChatGPT, with Brin also increasing his presence at Google's office to spearhead AI initiatives personally.

In this dynamic landscape, Google is not just a spectator but a formidable player, ready to contribute to the AI revolution. Earlier this year, Google announced its AI chatbot, Bard, laying down the groundwork for what seems to be a vigorous competition in the AI arena. The tech behemoth is gearing up to launch an advanced AI model named "Gemini," anticipated to go toe-to-toe with OpenAI's GPT model.

As Google stands on the cusp of celebrating 25 years of remarkable contributions to the digital world, the future path seems firmly set on harnessing AI's potential to foster human creativity and innovation at an unprecedented scale. Sundar Pichai echoed this sentiment in his blog post, emphasising the pivotal role of AI in shaping technology and amplifying human potential in the coming decade.

In his visionary statement, Pichai emphasised the company's commitment to nurturing AI in a manner that is beneficial and responsible, ensuring its alignment with the mission that has propelled Google for the past quarter-century. "Making AI more helpful for everyone, and deploying it responsibly, is the most important way we'll deliver on our mission for the next 10 years and beyond," noted Pichai, signifying the dawn of a new chapter in Google's illustrious journey.