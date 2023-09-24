Nervous and quiet determination: Pitch Fest on Day 2 of TechSparks

On Day 2 of Pitch Fest at TechSparks 2023, the atmosphere crackled with a mix of nervous energy and quiet determination. Startup founders, selected from a sea of hopefuls, paced back and forth along the lobby, their anticipation tangible.

While some immersed themselves in music to calm frayed nerves, others, fuelled by sheer determination, huddled together, rehearsing their pitches.

Though the event was delayed, the long wait failed to deter the founders from their mission.

Manish Kumar of Verdant Impact is building an agritech startup that helps farmers to keep track of their cattle. He said, late nights are a part of the hustle. “We’re doing this at a 5-star hotel, we have coffee and snacks. This is way more comfortable than what we do every day,” he said.

Outside the main hall, Pradeep Uchil was helping his 15-year-old son Ameya prepare the pitch for his startup. Ameya is building tech solutions to help people with Autism lead a better life.

However, at the "main stage", which is the heart of the Pitch Fest, the founders had just two minutes to distil their vision into compelling pitches in front of the jury comprising of VCs and angel investors.

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory

From startups selling EV subscriptions to simplify people's commute, to solutions for the blind to better understand their surroundings, and data analytics for fund managers, the Tech30 cohort displayed some serious diversity.

Here are some of the startups that pitched their ideas as part of Tech30 Pitch Fest at 14th edition of TechSparks.

Aspiring Brands

Aspiring Brands operates in the kidswear segment and utilises technology like AI/ML to serve customers directly while collaborating with manufacturers. Selling through the Includ brand, the company uses a D2C approach while simultaneously creating a marketplace for manufacturers.

ClearFeed

ClearFeed uses AI and NLP to bridge the information gap and convert unstructured data into actionable insights. It simplifies task management across various data sources. Companies like CoreWeave, Atlan Data, and Teleport use ClearFeed to streamline employee and customer request management on Slack.

NeuralGarage

The issue of visual synchronisation loss in dubbed content has long been perceived as an insurmountable challenge. NeuralGarage addresses this gap and aims to make communication seamless across all languages through AI intervention.

Verdant Impact

Verdant Impact is a full-stack animal husbandry platform that offers farmers backwards and forward linkage for livestock purchase and sales. The SaaS platform’s genetic traceability system has an AR/VR solution and Universal Animal Ancestry Animal Mark, which allows farmers to trace their livestock’s ancestry using advanced DNA analysis and unique identification techniques.

Ongil.ai

Ongil.ai is an analytics platform built for AI-driven decision-making. The instant messaging platform helps senior management across industries to speed up analytics tasks by up to 95%—from data collection to insights. It also has features like real-time visualisation and predictive analytics to fetch insights faster.

Naam

Naam is a made-in-India app that enables users to identify unknown phone calls and spammers without syncing their contacts. It aims to become India’s biggest caller identification app by facilitating safe and secure communication.

Evate

Evate Technologies enables petrol/diesel-based vehicles to convert to EVs by connecting them with verified retrofit technology players. This end-to-end EV retrofitting marketplace also facilitates loans for retrofits through partnerships with NBFCs.

NexStem

NexStem leverages neuroscience to enhance human-machine interactions. The startup has developed a Brain-Computer Interface (BCI), which aims to revolutionise neuroscience, healthcare, education, and gaming.

Eugenie

Eugenie AI Technologies is an emissions intelligence platform that allows manufacturing companies to track, trace, and reduce their greenhouse emissions while simultaneously achieving production goals.

Let’s driEV

Let’s driEV is a sustainable and eco-friendly electric vehicle (EV) sharing platform operated by Techsofin. It addresses urban commuting challenges like traffic congestion and air pollution with a convenient, economical, and environmentally conscious alternative.