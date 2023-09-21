Walk the talk: 10 startups showcase their ideas as Pitch Fest Bengaluru takes flight

A cohort of 10 startups from this year’s curated list of promising tech enterprises presented their ideas for the win at Pitch Fest 2023 on Day 1 at the 14th edition of YourStory's TechSparks.

Building upon the resounding success of Mumbai Pitch Fest 2023, the Bengaluru edition was bigger and broader, giving startups the right platform to command the spotlight. The inaugural day of the Pitch Fest showcased the brightest minds and boldest ideas of Bengaluru across various fields of health, computer vision, and engineering to a diverse academia.

The session brought together the first 10 companies featured in the Tech30 list of promising startups, throwing the spotlight on the next generation of changemakers.

Founders showcased their game-changing ideas over a three-minute pitch to a live audience and an eminent jury panel comprising Utkarsh B, former Chief Architect at ﻿Flipkart﻿; Sampath P, Partner at ﻿Kalaari Capital﻿; and Nithin Chandalia, Managing Director and Partner at BCG.

“Everyone talks about learning how to code, but no one talks about generating one of quality. Developers like to focus on building products rather than spending time on non-productive tasks,” said Ayush Singhal, Founder, Codemate.ai. He claimed that 64% of their users use their debugging feature daily.

Here's a rundown of the 10 companies that participated and showcased their innovation and plans for the future on Day 1.

Anatomech

Anatomech produces wearable technology for physical rehabilitation with intelligent textiles for active assistance to restore fatigued or compromised body movement. Their ergonomic designs provide unconstrained movement to promote the body's natural biomechanics.

Assert AI

A computer vision company, Assert AI leverages the latest in computer vision technology to help businesses and organisations automate processes, improve customer experiences, and gain valuable insights into their operations. Assert AI says its program processes the visual inputs and identifies things simulating a human vision sans human error.

BluJ Aero

BluJ Aero is working on cutting-edge Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) technologies to significantly reduce travel time for cargo and humans. The company designs and manufactures heavy payload and long-range VTOL aircraft powered by Hydrogen-Electric propulsion.

CodeMate

CodeMate allows users to code faster by autocorrecting.

Fanztar

Fantzar offers reward-based loyalty solutions. Fan cards let users influence decisions, receive exclusive rewards and earn royalty by owning a stake in Creators Future. Users can buy a fan card to share the success of a star to earn exclusive rewards and vote to influence decisions and trade fan cards and redeem rewards.

Hyperlab

The company provides real-time, high-quality data insights to aid in performance optimisation and game improvement. It analyses every aspect of training, including speed, agility, power, and endurance.

Kshana AI

Kshana AI is an online investment research platform for ROI strategy development. It allows users to supercharge earnings analysis and improve research productivity. It conducts market research using AI algorithms and assists in asset management, investment strategy development, market trend tracking, and much more.

Monet Work

Monet Work offers solutions for companies to hire mid- and senior-level talent through the deep professional networks which Superconnectors (recruiting consultants) have built over the years.

Navanc

Navac offers a full-stack one-stop solution to underwrite mortgages In India. The company aims to build India's first asset creditworthiness platform.

Plotch.ai

Plotch.ai uses an advanced cloud-based digital transformation stack focused on ecommerce. A leading playersin ONDC enablement, Plotch.ai provides full-stack buyer and seller app solutions.