The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval for the appointment of Dipak Gupta as the interim Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, following the resignation of Uday Kotak.

In a BSE filing, Kotak Mahindra Bank announced that RBI issued a letter dated September 7, 2023, sanctioning Gupta's appointment for a two-month term starting from September 2, 2023.

During this interim period, it is anticipated that RBI will determine the permanent managing director of the bank. Uday Kotak had voluntarily stepped down from his role as MD and CEO, effective September 1, nearly four months prior to the conclusion of his tenure.

As a transitional measure, the bank's Joint Managing Director, Dipak Gupta, has been entrusted with the responsibilities of MD and CEO, in line with RBI's directives.

To comply with regulatory guidelines that restrict the tenure of a Managing Director to 15 years, the bank's board had previously decided to designate Uday Kotak as a non-executive director. Following his resignation from the position, Kotak, who owns 26% of the bank's shares, assumed the role of a non-executive director.

As the founder and promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak has served as its Managing Director since the bank's inception in 2004.

Kotak's association with the bank dates back even further, to its establishment in 1985, which marks 38 years ago. In a tweet where he announced his decision to step down, Kotak reminisced about the journey, saying he had "deeply cherished every bit of this memorable journey, living my dream."

His initial venture had commenced with just three employees in a modest 300-square-foot office in Fort, Mumbai, illustrating the remarkable evolution of Kotak Mahindra Bank under his leadership.