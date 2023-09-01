Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (September 1, 2023)

Mahindra Logistics and Flipkart collaborate for integrated line haul solutions

Mahindra Logistics Limited, an integrated third-party logistics service provider, has collaborated with Flipkart for integrated line haul solutions that will enhance operational efficiency and consistency as well as reinforce both companies’ shared commitment to innovation.

Mahindra Logistics will provide a fleet of heavy commercial vehicles, route management, and advanced analytics nationwide. They'll operate 32ft vehicles with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles on various routes, ensuring safety with Advanced Driver-Assistance systems and driver comfort features.





Mahindra Logistics' fleet will mainly support Flipkart's ecommerce parcel transport between hubs, enhancing Turnaround Time (TAT), safety, and fleet management.

gradCapital launches $6M fund to invest $40K in student-led startup

gradCapital, started by BITS/ IIMA alumni, has launched its second fund with a total fund size of $6M to invest in student startups.





gradCapital supports students with a $40,000 investment for a 4% equity stake. Funded students will also get to participate in a four-week cohort in Bengaluru, where they can meet accomplished individuals like Tarun Mehta (Co-founder, Ather Energy); Shashank Kumar (Co-founder, Razorpay), and Kailash Nadh (CTO, Zerodha), who will provide guidance and advice.





Most companies raise their next round post-gC cohort, and follow-on investors include Lightspeed & Rainmatter Capital. They fund 20 teams a year and get around 3,000 applications.

Red Bangle appoints Vivek Chandra Shenoy as VP of marketing and strategy

Red Bangle, a film and video agency, has appointed Vivek Chandra Shenoy as Vice President of Marketing and Strategy.





Vivek has more than a decade of marketing and strategic experience, gained from working at top agencies like JWT, Ogilvy, and McCann in Bengaluru.





As the head of strategy and planning, he will oversee the development of innovative communication and content strategies for the agency's key clients and brands. He will be using his expertise to address brand challenges as well as elevate the effectiveness of content. As the head of marketing, he will spearhead transformative marketing initiatives to drive significant growth for the company.

Tier II cities shine as per foundit Insights Tracker for August 2023

Talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) has published the foundit Insights Tracker (fit), presenting the latest findings on hiring trends for August 2023.

According to the report, hiring dipped 3% month-over-month and e-recruitment activities in India fell by 5% in August 2023. Shipping (+58%), Travel & Tourism (+44%), and Advertising (+22%) saw the highest Y-o-Y job posting growth while Media & Entertainment (-18%) and IT - Hardware, Software (-17%) saw a drop.

Among Tier II cities, Kolkata (+7%), Ahmedabad (+5%), Baroda (+4%), Jaipur (+4%), and Kochi (+3%) exhibited a positive incline in job activity in August 2023. While Bengaluru saw a 16% dip, Hyderabad noted a 14% drop in job postings, followed by Mumbai at 9% and Chennai at 8%.

With a 13% increase in online hiring activity, hospitality, and travel roles topped the list of job functions. There was a downward trend in hiring for Customer Service positions (-24%), followed by Senior Management positions (-13%) and Arts/Creative positions (-13%).

Mastercard's solution will enhance online payment security for both merchants and consumers

Mastercard launches solution to enhance security of guest checkout transactions

Mastercard has launched a solution for guest checkout transactions–ALT ID. It is a custom-made capability developed by Mastercard to create an alternate identifier for the real card numbers provided by cardholders during guest checkout transactions on ecommerce platforms.

The solution will enhance online payment security for both merchants and consumers, said a statement by the company. The solution is meant for cardholders who carry out transactions without saving their cards, also referred to as guest checkout.

The ALT ID solution offers several benefits, like not storing card numbers on merchant websites and safeguarding against data breaches. For merchants and payment service providers, it's an easy way to protect card numbers with minimal development work and enhance the payment process for customers.

56 Secure launches India’s first ultra-fast SOS system in Bengaluru

56 Secure, a security platform, has launched ultra-fast SOS system. The initial rollout consists of 70 pincodes in Bengaluru.

The SOS feature, which is more than just a panic button, is integrated with 56 Secure's smart location technology, Cerebro. This system processes over seven million location data points daily to make sure safety agents are where they need to be, when they need to be there, said a statement by the company.





Other than this, Cerebro identifies unusual activities and sends alerts. The system also uses real-time geolocation analytics to give safety agents the information they need to respond quickly to emergencies.





When a user presses the SOS button, the process begins immediately, connecting them to the nearest safety agent. The Command Centre keeps a close eye on the situation, whether it's a medical emergency, personal safety concern, theft, or women's safety. 56 Secure ensures that help arrives within minutes. Backup agents are also ready to assist if needed.

