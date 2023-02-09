Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Investorey, Blockfenders raise funding in early-stage deals

By Vidhya Sivaramakrishnan
February 09, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 13:58:34 GMT+0000
Investorey, Blockfenders raise funding in early-stage deals
YourStory presents daily funding roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, February 9, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Turno raises $13.8M in Series A led by B Capital, Quona Capital

Turno﻿, a platform for commercial electric vehicle (EV) distribution and financing, said it has raised $13.8 million in Series A funding co-led by global venture capital firms B Capital and ﻿Quona Capital﻿.

Existing investors ﻿Stellaris Venture Partners﻿ and Avaana Capital, along with new investors Alteria Capital and InnoVen Capital, also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the capital to build a proprietary battery technology platform that would help repurpose EV batteries to large-scale energy storage systems—a move it believes would result in reduced costs, which would make EV ownership cheaper.

ALSO READ
Commercial EV platform Turno raises $13.8M in Series A led by B Capital, Quona Capital

Investorey raises $1M in seed round

Investorey, a real estate investment aggregator platform, has raised $1 million in a mix of both equity and debt in its seed funding round.

The round saw participation from Sumit Gupta (Co-founder, CoinDCX), Deepak Ahlawat (Founder, Gameskraft), Nikhil Bhandarka (Founder, Panthera Peak Capital), Sahil Kejriwal (Managing Director and CEO, GSE Renewables), Ahana Gautam (CEO and Co-founder, Open Secret), and Harshit Sharma (Co-founder of 56 Secure), among others. The debt funding was led by Panthera Peak Capital.  

The startup will use the funds to "expand its real estate investments, improve transaction technology, develop market insights, and risk assessment tools".

Founded in 2021 by Manisheel Gautam and Shikhar Daydar, Bengaluru-based Investorey enables individuals to invest in real estate, including commercial and residential real estate, farmland, and renewable energy assets, with capital as low as Rs 5,000.

Blockfenders raises $1.5 million in pre-seed funding

Data analytics startup Blockfenders raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round from a bunch of institutional and angel investors on Thursday.

Blume Ventures, Together Fund, Veda VC, Behind Genius Ventures, Better Capital, Arka Venture Labs, Global Devc, FortyTwo, Eximius Ventures, GSF Fund, Pointone, Upsparks, and Persistent Systems' Anand Deshpande, engineering leader at Microsoft Rashid Mayes, IndiaMART Founder and CEO Dinesh Agarwal, among others participated in the round.

The startup, founded in 2022, plans to use the funds to expand its team, build new capabilities, and increase its presence in industries, including healthcare, banking and financial services, enterprises, and technology.

Co-founders Viraj Phanse (CEO) and Niranjan Ingale (CTO) started Blockfenders to make it easier to securely exchange data across borders.

(The story will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alphabet loses $100B market value after inaccurate answer from AI chatbot Bard

Zomato’s Q3 revenue up 75% YoY led by improved Hyperpure numbers

Zypp Electric grabs $25M Series B funding led by Gogoro

Scaling platform xto10x﻿ reports profit up by 3.2 times for FY21-22

Daily Capsule
Freshworks eyes profitability by year-end
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zomato’s Q3 revenue up 75% YoY led by improved Hyperpure numbers

MediBuddy buys Indian health business of US-based Aetna

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 9, 2023)

Ola Electric to open 500 experience centres across India by March this year