Investorey, Blockfenders raise funding in early-stage deals

Turno﻿, a platform for commercial electric vehicle (EV) distribution and financing, said it has raised $13.8 million in Series A funding co-led by global venture capital firms B Capital and ﻿Quona Capital﻿.

Existing investors ﻿Stellaris Venture Partners﻿ and Avaana Capital, along with new investors Alteria Capital and InnoVen Capital, also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the capital to build a proprietary battery technology platform that would help repurpose EV batteries to large-scale energy storage systems—a move it believes would result in reduced costs, which would make EV ownership cheaper.

Investorey raises $1M in seed round

Investorey, a real estate investment aggregator platform, has raised $1 million in a mix of both equity and debt in its seed funding round.

The round saw participation from Sumit Gupta (Co-founder, CoinDCX), Deepak Ahlawat (Founder, Gameskraft), Nikhil Bhandarka (Founder, Panthera Peak Capital), Sahil Kejriwal (Managing Director and CEO, GSE Renewables), Ahana Gautam (CEO and Co-founder, Open Secret), and Harshit Sharma (Co-founder of 56 Secure), among others. The debt funding was led by Panthera Peak Capital.

The startup will use the funds to "expand its real estate investments, improve transaction technology, develop market insights, and risk assessment tools".

Founded in 2021 by Manisheel Gautam and Shikhar Daydar, Bengaluru-based Investorey enables individuals to invest in real estate, including commercial and residential real estate, farmland, and renewable energy assets, with capital as low as Rs 5,000.

Blockfenders raises $1.5 million in pre-seed funding

Data analytics startup Blockfenders raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round from a bunch of institutional and angel investors on Thursday.

Blume Ventures, Together Fund, Veda VC, Behind Genius Ventures, Better Capital, Arka Venture Labs, Global Devc, FortyTwo, Eximius Ventures, GSF Fund, Pointone, Upsparks, and Persistent Systems' Anand Deshpande, engineering leader at Microsoft Rashid Mayes, IndiaMART Founder and CEO Dinesh Agarwal, among others participated in the round.

The startup, founded in 2022, plans to use the funds to expand its team, build new capabilities, and increase its presence in industries, including healthcare, banking and financial services, enterprises, and technology.

Co-founders Viraj Phanse (CEO) and Niranjan Ingale (CTO) started Blockfenders to make it easier to securely exchange data across borders.

(The story will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)