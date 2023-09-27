Zepto, BluSmart, Ditto Insurance lead 2023 LinkedIn Top 20 Indian Startups list

﻿LinkedIn﻿, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, today unveiled the 2023 LinkedIn Top 20 Indian Startups List, with ﻿Zepto﻿ securing the top position, followed by ﻿BluSmart﻿, and ﻿Ditto Insurance﻿.

The list is an annual ranking of emerging companies across diverse industries where professionals aspire to work on a global scale.

"This list serves as a unique and actionable resource for professionals who are eager to work in new companies that are revolutionising the industry and where one can acquire new skills,” said Nirajita Banerjee, Head of Editorial, LinkedIn India.

Founded in 2021, this year's winner, quick commerce company Zepto, ranked fourth in 2022 with a phenomenal growth trajectory, the company said in a release. In August, the company achieved unicorn status–India’s first in 2023–securing $200 million in fresh funding. The company was also featured as a LinkedIn Top Company in 2023.

BluSmart, an electric ride-sharing company, ranked second position this year. It has made the list for three years in a row. Another new entrant in the electric mobility category is ﻿Exponent Energy﻿, which made it to the 15th position on the list. Exponent Energy claims to have witnessed robust growth in the sector, propelled by the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

"It's truly remarkable that 14 of the 20 startups featured on this year's list are new entrants, underscoring the immense potential and astonishing pace of innovation in India’s startup space," Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, fintech companies continued to dominate the list, with four startups featuring this year—﻿Ditto Insurance﻿ (#3), ﻿Fi Money﻿ (#7), ﻿Jar﻿ (#11), and ﻿StockGro﻿ (#14). It showcased the resilience of the sector, which remains a bright spot for investors even in the face of challenging market conditions.

Also, the edtech sector, with companies like ﻿Growth School﻿ (#10), Teachnook (#13), and AccioJob (#17), showed the continued demand for upskilling among professionals and students driven by rapid technological advancements such as in artificial intelligence.

“These startups are looking to hire talent right now, so it’s a great opportunity to be part of the growth story of India’s vibrant startup ecosystem”, she said.

Fueled by the data based on billions of actions taken by over 950+ million members, LinkedIn's Top Startups list focuses on four main areas—employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and how well these startups have pulled talent from the flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list.

