Jio demonstrates satellite-based gigabit broadband for hi-speed connectivity

Reliance Jio on Friday announced it has successfully demonstrated India's first satellite-based giga fibre service to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India.

Jio demonstrated JioSpaceFiber, its new satellite broadband, at the India Mobile Congress on Friday.

Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Akash Ambani also showcased Jio's indigenous technology and products, including JioSpaceFiber, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jio pavilion at the event.

The service will be available across the length and breadth of the country at highly affordable prices, the company said in a release.

Jio currently delivers high-speed broadband fixed line and wireless services to over 450 million Indian consumers.

"To accelerate digital inclusivity for every household in India, Jio has added JioSpaceFiber to its premier lineup of broadband services, JioFiber and JioAirFiber," the release said.

Also Read Jio leads 5G rollout in India with nearly 1 lakh telecom towers, says DoT data

The satellite network will also support additional capacity for mobile backhaul, further enhancing the availability and scale of Jio 5G in the remotest parts of the country.

Jio is partnering with SES to access the world's latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique gigabit, fibre-like services from space.

"With Jio having access to a combination of SES's O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, it is the only company that offers game-changing technology, providing scalable and affordable broadband across all of India with a level of guaranteed reliability and service flexibility that is a first in the industry," Jio said.

To demonstrate its power and reach, four of the remotest locations in India have already been connected with JioSpaceFiber. These are Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chattisgarh, Nabarangpur in Odisha, and ONGC-Jorhat Assam.

"Jio has enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected," Akash Ambani said.