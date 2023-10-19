Condoms, Cures, and Crores:Mankind Pharma's Rs 70,854 Crore Success Tale

The remarkable tale of Mankind Pharma is woven with the ambition and perseverance of the Juneja family, whose fortunes soared alongside the company's soaring stock over the past year.

Located in Delhi, Mankind Pharma has burgeoned into a premier pharmaceutical name in India. With 25 robust factories, the company proudly manufactures over a thousand products across 36 distinguished brands, addressing various medical needs like pain relief, infection control, cardiac ailments, and diabetes management.

Venturing beyond pharmaceuticals, Mankind Pharma has cultivated its own consumer healthcare brands, offering essentials like condoms, pregnancy tests, and acne treatments. The innovation engine of the company is fueled by six R&D centers, where over 600 scientists work tirelessly to bring forth healthcare solutions.

The saga of Mankind Pharma is deeply intertwined with the life of its Chairman, Ramesh C Juneja. Starting as a medical representative at the age of 19 in 1984, after leaving college, Ramesh’s initial steps in the pharmaceutical world laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey. Post an eight-year tenure at Lupin, in 1994, he ventured into entrepreneurship. By 1995, alongside his brother Rajeev Juneja, he established Mankind Pharma, marking the onset of a monumental journey.

Initiated with a humble investment of Rs 50 lakh and a small team of 25 medical representatives, the brothers spearheaded the growth of what would become a pharmaceutical behemoth. Their endeavors have significantly uplifted the financial stature of the Juneja family.

The Hurun India Rich List 2023 reflects the family's financial ascension, with Ramesh and Rajeev ranking as the 87th and 94th richest individuals in India, boasting net worths of Rs 22,200 crore and Rs 21,500 crore respectively. Collectively, the Juneja family, holding the lion’s share of the company, now amasses wealth amounting to $6.9 billion or Rs 57,200 crore.

Today, Mankind Pharma, with a valuation of Rs 70,854 crore, continues its upward trajectory both financially and in the stock market, notably entering the large cap companies' index. This milestone not only signifies the remarkable journey of a family-driven enterprise but also underscores Mankind Pharma’s unwavering dedication to fostering health and wellness across India. Through its consistent growth and impactful contributions to healthcare, Mankind Pharma stands as a shining testament to the Juneja family’s vision and steadfast commitment.