Goa's Historic Football Fervor Births Indian Sports Legends: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praised the fervent love and enthusiasm that Goa showcases for football. He underlined this sentiment during his address at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme, emphasising how Goa's undying passion for the sport stands unparalleled. "The enthusiasm with which Goans embrace football is truly distinctive," he remarked. This fiery zeal, according to PM Modi, symbolises the rejuvenated confidence and team spirit propelling the state of Goa forward.

Football isn't the only highlight from the PM's discourse. The fisheries industry, a significant economic driver for the state, received notable attention. Modi shed light on the various incentives being furnished to revitalise this sector. The establishment of a dedicated ministry and the introduction of initiatives to modernise fishing vessels are significant steps in this direction. Furthermore, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has provided considerable aid to Goan fishermen, underscoring the central government's commitment to uplift the state's fisheries sector.

A moment of appreciation was also reserved for Goa's contribution towards India's monumental achievement of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. PM Modi extended his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Goa for their relentless efforts. "Every eligible individual in Goa has received the first dose of the vaccine, exemplifying the state's dedication," the Prime Minister noted. He also emphasised how special incentives provided to tourist-centric states, like Goa, played a pivotal role in the broader vaccination campaign.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme serves as a commendable initiative, launched in October 2020, to bridge the gap between government schemes and their intended beneficiaries. Under this programme, a state-appointed 'Swayampurna Mitra' visits local administrative units, engaging with citizens, and liaising with various governmental departments. The prime objective? Ensuring eligible individuals readily access the benefits and schemes designed for them.

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant, alongside other distinguished guests, was present during PM Modi's video conference, emphasising the united front of both state and central governments to ensure Goa's progress and prosperity.

PM Modi's address underscored the multifaceted growth and development in Goa – from sports and fisheries to health and governance. The future for Goa, with its renewed spirit and central support, looks promising and robust.