Showroom B2B raises $6.5M in pre-Series A round led by Jungle Ventures

Showroom B2B, a B2B platform for unbranded garments, has raised $6.5 million in pre-Series A round led by Jungle Ventures. The round saw participation from new investors including Accion Venture Lab, Saison Capital, and ICMG Partners, existing backers Strive, Gemba Capital, and Titan Capital, and debt partners Alteria Capital and Stride Ventures.

The capital will be used to scale the company's 'phygital' distribution model and open more experience stores across Tier II and III markets.

So far, the startup has raised $8 million in funding, including the current round.

Serving as innovation hubs, these stores will facilitate easier access to garment samples and catalogues for fashion retailers and wholesalers, thereby enhancing their ordering experience on both digital and physical fronts, said Abhishek Dua, Co-founder and CEO, Showroom B2B.

Showroom B2B will also enhance its private labelling capabilities and bring premium and affordable fashion to retailers in Tier II+ cities, said the company.

Founded in 2020 by Abhishek Dua and Shubham Gupta, Showroom B2B is a B2B apparel marketplace, which caters to small retailers and wholesalers in Tier II+ cities in India. Showroom B2B’s asset-light business model offers retailers access to a broad inventory of competitively priced unbranded garments within their local communities, said the company.

Currently, the Noida-based startup operates three experience stores in different geographies, allowing fashion retailers to interact with manufacturing samples before placing bulk orders. By partnering with over 500 garment manufacturers and 3,000 retailers, Showroom B2B aims to simplify transactions and doorstep deliveries via its app-based ordering system.

"This infusion of capital will give us a significant boost in scaling our operations to make an even greater impact in the untapped sections of the unorganised apparel market,” said Dua.

"With major global apparel manufacturing clusters located in Indian cities like Surat, Ahmedabad, Tirupur, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and others, domestically manufactured apparel is going to continue gathering steam," said Vishesh Sharma, Vice President, India Investments, Jungle Ventures.

"Showroom B2B enables these manufacturers to reach the market more efficiently whilst enabling customers to access a wider assortment of designs at competitive prices. We believe the phygital approach adopted by the company will be the future of garment retail in the country and are excited to partner with the team on this journey,” he added.