Nearby Bangalore: Perfect destinations for a weekend getaway

Bangalore– a city where life moves as fast as a bullet train, dreams soar as high as a skylark, and modernity weaves with tradition as intricate as a tapestry.





The vibrant lifestyle of the garden city offers an incredible backdrop for living and working. However, the urban humdrum might feel a lot overwhelming, and a yearning for serenity sets in.





The good news is that Bengaluru is encircled by a treasure trove of stunning destinations that will leave you spellbound by their natural beauty and cultural richness. From lush tea gardens, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls, to the grandeur of royal architecture, these weekend getaways from Bangalore offer the perfect escape.





So, prepare your bags, lace up your hiking boots, and embark on a journey to discover the top 5 weekend getaways from Bangalore that will reignite your wanderlust to the fullest!

The Mysore Palace shot composed by Haryax; source : PixStory App

Coorg: A haven for nature enthusiasts

Coorg, known as the 'Scotland of India', invites solitude seekers and peace enthusiasts. Located approximately 270 km from Bangalore, Coorg with its lush coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls is an idyllic setting for trekking, camping, and leisurely nature walks.





With that, add wildlife sanctuaries, a national park, charming resorts and homestays, and you've found your ideal escape for the next long weekend.





While you’re at this rejuvenating getaway, don’t forget to explore destinations like Nalaknad Palace, Omkareshwar Temple, Abbey Falls, Namdroling Monastery and Madikeri. The Kodavas, a local clan renowned for their martial prowess, are cherished for their warm hospitality. You can also visit Raj Bhavan for stunning sunset and sunrise views, or wander through the Rose Garden. Kindly don’t lay on the bed of roses!

Mysore: For the ones lost in history

Located just 150 km from Bangalore, Mysore boasts a 600-year-old palace, the century-old Devaraja Bazaar, and a tranquil house that served as the backdrop of R. K Narayan’s Malgudi Days.





This UNESCO World Heritage Site is renowned for its breathtaking architecture, conic dosas and paks, traditional paintings, silk fabrics and of course, biryani that can rival its Lucknowi counterpart.





One of the most beloved destinations for Bangaloreans seeking weekend getaways is undoubtedly Mysore. This city in southwest Karnataka is a treasure trove of well-preserved tourist attractions with a rich cultural heritage. Visitors can shop for souvenirs like silk, sandalwood, and handicrafts, while the grandeur of Mysore's Dussehra celebrations draws millions of tourists from around the world.





Key attractions in Mysore include Mysore Palace, Brindavan Gardens, Jayachamarajendra Art Gallery, St. Philomena's Church, the Railway Museum, and so on.





As the former capital of the Kingdom of Mysore, this city is a treasure trove of delights, with dozens of tourist hotspots, making it one of the most promising family-friendly weekend getaways from Bangalore.

Dandeli: Where adventure knows no bounds

Nestled amidst the Western Ghats of Karnataka, Dandeli beckons travellers with an array of activities, including kayaking, wildlife safaris, cave exploration, mountain biking, and jungle camping. Located 467 km away from Bangalore, this weekend getaway is loved for its picturesque landscapes, pleasant climate, and thrilling water sports.





Adventure enthusiasts can savour the excitement of whitewater rafting on the Kali River. Commencing in the morning around 9 a.m., this rafting expedition spans 9-10 hours.





The Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary adds another dimension to the thrill. Nature enthusiasts will find it particularly captivating as they can spot magnificent beings like black panthers and bison in their natural habitat.

Chikmagalur: A beautiful amalgamation of nature & coffee

At a distance of 240 km from Bangalore, nestled amidst the Western Ghats, Chikmagalur aka the 'Coffee Land of Karnataka’ is a haven for coffee enthusiasts. Whether you're trekking through misty hills or delving into the region's rich history, Chikmagalur promises an unforgettable experience.





Surrounded by the majestic Baba Budangiri and Mullayanagiri mountain ranges, the town boasts breathtaking vistas.





Bababudangiri Hills not only captivate with their scenic beauty but also hold great religious significance. The Dattatreya Peetha atop Bababudangiri attracts pilgrims of various faiths.





While nature enthusiasts will relish the town's proximity to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary and Hebbe Falls being in close proximity, those keen on culture can explore its rich heritage and savour authentic local cuisine.

Gokarna: For the water babies

For those seeking a Goan vibe a bit closer to home, Gokarna offers the perfect experience for beach lovers.

Located around 130 km from Margao in Karnataka, Gokarna is home to some of the most enchanting and tranquil beaches in the country. Water sports enthusiasts can immerse themselves in banana boat rides, snorkelling or parasailing.





Om Beach stands out with its distinctive 'Om' shape. Other notable beaches include–Kudle or Kumta Beaches, Paradise Beach, and Half-Moon Beach.





This family-friendly weekend getaway is adorned with lively shacks and cafes. So, as the sun begins to dip below the horizon, find a cosy spot at one of these cliffside cafes overlooking the ocean. They are mostly budget-friendly.





It's essential to break away from the city's hustle and bustle and indulge in something extraordinary from time to time.