Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 29)

SustVest raises $250,000 led by WEH Ventures to expand its sustainable investment Platform

Gurugram-based SustVest recently raised a fund of $250,000 in a round led by WEH Ventures. This financial infusion is expected to fuel SustVest’s growth, with the company aiming for Rs 100 crores in Assets Under Management (AUM) within the next six-twelve months.

Co-founded in 2022 by 25-year-old BITS Pilani alumnus Hardik Bhatia and 24-year-old Devansh Shah, SustVest is a sustainable investment platform enables users to purchase fractional ownership in renewable energy projects like solar with an inventive minimum ticket size of Rs 25,000. Users also benefit from a lucrative 10%-12% Post-Tax Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) on energy income.

SustVest has already sold INR 20 crore worth of solar projects, and generated Rs 1 crore in energy income to its expanding user base.

Sunicon Ventures leads the funding round for Suind

Sunicon Ventures, an India-focused venture capital firm, has led the seed funding round of Rs 5 crore for dronetech startup SUIND. The round also saw participation from Zetta Farms and other prominent angel investors.

SUIND says it is revolutionising agriculture through AI and offers a comprehensive solution for real-time crop monitoring and treatment. The agriculture technology startup was founded in 2020 by Kunal Shrivastava and Kevin Kleber.

The infusion of newly raised capital will empower SUIND to accelerate technological advancements, enhance the scalability of its AI-driven crop protection platform, and expand its market penetration in both the Indian and European markets.

Deloitte India partners with Ramco Systems to redefine the landscape of payroll transformation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, has entered a strategic partnership with Ramco Systems Limited, a leading global payroll technology provider. This partnership leverages Ramco's innovative payroll platform in conjunction with Deloitte's expert advisory and managed services.

The partnership presents organisations with the chance to harness a full spectrum of services i.e., risk reduction through seamless integration, faster delivery, performance optimisation, and improved visibility. It further empowers businesses to achieve ongoing, self-sustained governance, driving efficiency, scalability, and innovation in the digital landscape.

IBM partners with The University of Chicago Trust for new sustainability project

Ahead of COP28, IBM has announced the latest investments in its effort to advance environmental sustainability through its social impact programs. A new set of environmental initiatives pioneering water solutions will be scaled through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator to benefit local communities across India in collaboration with The University of Chicago Trust. Simultaneously, a first-of-its-kind roadmap of sustainability skills courses, available for free through IBM SkillsBuild, will empower future climate action.

“With nearly half of the global population vulnerable to significant environmental distress, new strategies to help create a sustainable future are essential," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, IBM. "This means scaling solutions to help people immediately, while also cultivating a pipeline of future leaders at the intersection of technology and sustainability across industries.”

