From being on verge of exiting renewables, Mahindra now aiming 5X growth

Mahindra and Mahindra was on the verge of exiting from renewables due to high capital requirements, but are now looking at growing the business five times in the next five years, a top official said on Thursday.

A key change which prompted the rejig in plans and indeed opting for a ramp-up was the introduction of the infrastructure investment trusts (Invits), Mahindra and Mahindra's Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah said.

Speaking at a FICCI event, Shah said the renewables business, for which the company has partnered with a global investor, will grow 5X in the next five years.

He said the diversified grouping, which has interests in the automotive and tech businesses, looks at scale when looking at a new business and prefers not to be in a business at all if it cannot do anything on a large scale.

With the renewables business, the capital was a "problem" because of the consumption of resources and also the piling up of debt.

Shah said the company has a clear plan for the business now and will be aiming to grow the same going ahead.

As per the group's website, the renewables business has a capacity of 1.55 GW. Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board had last year announced to buy a 30% stake in Mahindra Susten Private Limited at an equity value of Rs 2,371 crore and also proposed to set up the Invit as part of the same transaction.

Meanwhile, Shah said India has made its place of leadership well known on the world stage and pointed out that strong governance and vibrant capital markets are a necessity for every leadership nation.