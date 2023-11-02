How AI is transforming learning for students in India

In a quaint Indian classroom, let's meet two students, Aarav and Riya. Aarav is a kinetic learner; he thrives on hands-on activities and visual aids. On the other hand, Riya is a reader; she absorbs information best when she can dive into comprehensive texts at her own pace. These two students may share a classroom, but their learning preferences couldn't be more different.

This diversity in learning styles raises a critical question: can a one-size-fits-all approach truly cater to the unique needs of students like Aarav and Riya?

Traditional education models have long adhered to a uniform teaching approach, with a standardised curriculum and a fixed pace of learning.

However, as we look to provide quality education to all students, it becomes evident that personalisation is the key to success. Aarav and Riya's distinct learning styles highlight the need for a more adaptive and personalised approach to education.

The role of AI in personalised learning

AI has the potential to create adaptive and personalised learning experiences that cater to the diverse needs and learning styles of students across India.

Here’s how AI achieves this and the advantages it offers.

Creating learner profiles

AI excels at collecting and analysing data. It can create comprehensive learner profiles by understanding how each student interacts with different types of content, subjects, methods, and their preferred pace of learning. This means that Aarav's affinity for hands-on activities and Riya's love for reading are not just known but actively used to tailor their learning experiences.

Projecting the learning path

AI doesn't stop at understanding students' current preferences; it also forecasts their learning path. By recognising strengths and weaknesses, AI can chart a personalised course for each student, ensuring that they progress at their optimal speed and comfort level.

Generating unique content and feedback

One of AI's most remarkable feats is its ability to generate content and feedback that is unique for each learner. It can adapt materials, exercises, and assessments to match Aarav and Riya's specific needs. Aarav might receive hands-on science experiments, while Riya gets access to a library of curated texts – all thanks to AI's adaptability.

Simplifying teachers' lives

Teachers, the unsung heroes of education, often grapple with large classrooms and diverse learning styles. AI can come to their aid by providing detailed insights into every student's progress, strengths, and areas that need improvement. This invaluable information enables teachers to focus their efforts more effectively, ensuring that no student is left behind.

Creating engaging content

AI-driven platforms offer interactive and engaging learning activities. Gamified lessons, virtual simulations, and multimedia resources make learning enjoyable and memorable, increasing students' motivation to study.

AI-powered personalised learning initiatives in India

The National Education Policy 2020 serves as evidence that India has recognised the transformative potential of AI in education. The policy emphasises personalised and adaptive learning as key components of the future of Indian education. It encourages the integration of AI into the teaching and learning process.

Numerous AI-powered learning platforms have emerged across schools and colleges in India. These platforms, such as BrightClass, Century.tech , Riiid use AI algorithms to tailor lessons and provide real-time feedback. The government is actively promoting the use of AI in education through initiatives like the "AI in Education" program. These efforts aim to create a robust ecosystem where AI complements the role of teachers and enhances the learning experience.

In a country as diverse as India, where each student is a unique learner, AI's role in creating adaptive and personalised learning experiences cannot be overstated. It bridges the gap between performances of students like Aarav and Riya, tailoring education to their individual needs and ensuring that no one is left behind. As AI continues to evolve and integrate into our education systems, the future of learning in India looks brighter than ever, promising a world where every student can thrive into achieving their maximal potential.

Nishant Rajawat is the Founder and CEO of Bird AI