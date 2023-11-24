Menu
Interview game-changers: Proven templates you must practice

In this article, we'll explore five interview templates that have proven to be highly effective in helping candidates secure their dream jobs.

Saniya Ahmad Khan101 Stories
Friday November 24, 2023,

3 min Read

Are you in pursuit of your dream job? If the answer is a resounding "yes," then you're probably no stranger to the daunting world of job interviews. The interview process can be anxiety-inducing, but the good news is that with the right preparation, you can ace it. 

In this article, we'll explore five interview templates that have proven to be highly effective in helping candidates secure their dream jobs. 

Whether you're a fresh graduate entering the job market or a seasoned professional looking for a career change, these interview templates will work wonders for you.

The behavioural interview template

One of the most common interview formats is the behavioural interview. Employers use this approach to assess how candidates have handled past situations, as it's a strong indicator of future performance. To excel in a behavioural interview, use the STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Result) method. Describe the situation, detail the task at hand, explain the actions you took, and conclude with the results. This template allows you to showcase your problem-solving skills, adaptability, and achievements.

The competency-based interview template

Competency-based interviews focus on specific skills and attributes required for the job. To prepare for this type of interview, study the job description carefully, and identify the key competencies needed. Then, use the CAR (Context, Action, Result) method to structure your responses. Provide context for the situation, explain your actions, and emphasise the positive results of your efforts.

The strengths and weaknesses interview template

While discussing strengths may seem easy, addressing weaknesses can be a challenge. To navigate this interview format, highlight your strengths, but also be honest about your areas for improvement. Use the SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis to provide a well-rounded response. Discuss your strengths and how they benefit the role, acknowledge your weaknesses, and demonstrate your willingness to learn and grow. This approach showcases self-awareness and commitment to personal development.

The problem-solving interview template

Problem-solving skills are highly valued by employers. In this interview, you may be presented with real or hypothetical issues and asked to propose solutions. To excel, employ the PDCA (Plan, Do, Check, Act) method. Describe how you'd plan your approach, what steps you'd take, how you'd evaluate the outcomes, and any adjustments you'd make if necessary. Showcasing your critical thinking and analytical abilities is key here.

The cultural fit interview template

In addition to skills and qualifications, companies often assess candidates for cultural fit. To succeed in this interview, research the company culture and values beforehand. Use the CARE (Culture, Alignment, Relationship, Engagement) method. Discuss your understanding of the company's culture, how your values align with theirs, your ability to build positive relationships, and your enthusiasm for becoming part of the team.

Gear up for success in your next interview by implementing these proven templates. Best of luck on your journey to your dream job!

