Meet the leaders defining the Great Indian Techade at TechSparks Delhi

The first-ever Delhi edition of India’s most influential startup-tech event, TechSparks, is all set to welcome the finest of India’s technocrats and serve up yet another stunning line-up of speakers this year.

Here are some more of the newest additions to the star-studded speaker line-up that you should watch out for:

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the parliamentarian taking India’s steel and aviation industry to greater heights

With India effectively doubling its number of airports—from 74 in 2014 to the current 149—while simultaneously breaking air passenger records, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Government of India, believes there is no stopping the country from becoming the world’s largest aviation market.

As a former Minister of Power, he led the establishment of a unified transmission grid network—One Nation One Grid—with a 6-sigma reliability system, linkages for power plants, and resolved last-mile distribution issues in collaboration with state governments. Meet Jyotiraditya Scindia at TechSparks Delhi to understand how India can soar to greater heights in the Great Indian Techade.

Anjali Bansal, the VC investing in startups solving for global climate action

Anjali Bansal is the Founding Partner of Avaana Climate Fund, which invests in technology and innovation-led startups, catalysing climate solutions and sustainability and delivering exponential returns.

Chosen as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Indian Business' by Business Today and Fortune India, Anjali has invested in and mentored startups like Delhivery, Nykaa, Safari, Alphavector, Lenskart, UrbanClap, and Darwinbox.

Sujith Nair, the founder behind the world's first open protocol for digital commerce

Sujith Nair, Co-founder and CEO of FIDE, is the man behind the open-source initiative, Beckn Protocol, which is enabling a decentralised digital economy in India. He has been instrumental in the setup of ONDC, the network fostering an equal ecosystem for merchants across India. Hear Sujith Nair break down the critical role that open and interoperable platforms will play in making India a tech superpower at TechSparks Delhi.

Sabyasachi Goswami, the man behind India’s largest B2B SaaS-fintech company

Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios Software Solutions, steered the company from a pioneering startup to a leading SaaS-based innovative product company in the BFSI Sector. His influence extends beyond the boardroom, as he actively contributes to the fintech landscape, serving as the Co-Chair of the FICCI Fintech Committee and National Council of Banking, ASSOCHAM. Hear Sabyasachi Goswami’s first-hand perspective on how he steered a SaaS startup to the forefront of the BFSI sector.

Suparna Singh, the founder helping content creators make monetisable shorts

Suparna’s startup, Frammer AI, helps businesses and content creators create shorter and smarter videos powered by AI with a single click. The former president and CEO of the NDTV Group, Suparna was a core member of the team that built NDTV Convergence into one of India's leading online news destinations. Listen to Suparna Singh talk about what tomorrow's websites will look like, and how AI is shaping the future of web design at TechSparks Delhi.

Amrendra Singh, the founder of one of India’s fastest-growing agritech startups

Amrendra’s startup, DeHaat, is revolutionising supply chain and production efficiency in the farming sector with AI-enabled technologies, The startup is also one of the very few companies providing end-to-end solutions and services to the farming community in India, serving over 1.8 million farmers. Meet Amrendra Singh at TechSparks Delhi as he decodes Agriculture 4.0 and its role in The Great Indian Techade.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the man orchestrating a drone revolution

From a startup dream nurtured by Agnishwar and his team of five, Garuda Aerospace has metamorphosed into a powerhouse, boasting a squad of about 200 trailblazers. It has soared to new heights securing massive funding, with backing from none other than cricket legend MS Dhoni.

Garuda Aerospace is rewriting the rules of aerospace innovation. Meet Agnishwar Jayaprakash at TechSparks Delhi as he talks about the boundless possibilities of drone technology, and how Garuda Aerospace is shaping the future of unmanned aerial vehicles and The Great Indian Techade.

Shaurin Patel, the founder innovating manufacturing with additive tech

Shaurin Patel, Co-founder and Managing Director of Vexma, believes additive manufacturing is moulding the factories of the future. His mission is to leverage additive tech, IoT, and AI to build products with on-demand manufacturing and data-driven mass customisation to suit every need of the end user. Catch up with Shaurin Patel at TechSparks Delhi to understand the future of manufacturing.

Hemendra Mathur, the investor deep-diving into deep tech

With nearly three decades of experience, Hemendra’s work at Bharat Innovation Fund sees him focusing on deep-tech investments in emerging sectors, including agriculture, clean technology, healthcare, and digital technology. Beyond investing, Hemendra is also a passionate advocate for climate change and sustainability. Meet Hemendra Mathur at TechSparks Delhi for his views on building sustainable models as Indian agritech enters phase 3.0.

Catch all these incredible speakers and more, including Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO, InsuranceDekho; Anju Chaudhary, Senior Director - Sales and Partnerships, Builder.AI; Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments; Rohit Sood, Partner, Bertelsmann India Investments; only at TechSparks 2023 Delhi edition.

