Meet the league of leaders defining the Great Indian Techade at TechSparks Delhi

The first-ever Delhi edition of India’s most influential startup-tech event, TechSparks, is all set to welcome the finest of India’s technocrats and serve up yet another stunning line-up of speakers this year.

Here are some more of the newest additions to the star-studded speaker line-up that you should watch out for:

T Koshy, the leader heading the open network disrupting ecommerce in India

As the CEO of ONDC, T Koshy’s goal is to democratise ecommerce, making it accessible for smaller businesses without restricting it to platforms. He believes that joining ONDC will soon be a natural compulsion for all businesses as it evolves, offering everyone opportunities to innovate. Meet T Koshy at TechSparks Delhi to dive into the ecommerce of tomorrow for The Great Indian Techade.

Radhika Ghai, India’s first woman unicorn founder

Credited as India’s first woman unicorn founder, Radhika was one of the co-founders of ShopClues, a marketplace that enabled online commerce for 400 million consumers from Tier II and III cities. At Kindlife, a new-age beauty and wellness ecosystem enabling commerce, community, and brands, she is addressing the massive $250 billion TAM of digital-first brands in India. Meet Radhika Ghai at TechSparks Delhi as she talks about enabling commerce through the community.

Kunal Bahl, the early-stage investor with several 100X returns

Kunal, who co-founded ﻿Snapdeal﻿ in 2010, is now the co-founder of Titan Capital, a leading early-stage VC firm that has invested in Ola, Urban Company, Mamaearth, Bira, and Shadowfax, among others. Titan Capital’s 100x return club includes Ola, MamaEarth, Urban Company, and Credgenics. Catch Kunal Bahl at TechSparks Delhi as he talks about his investment thesis for The Great Indian Techade.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the founder who wants to make India the drone capital of the world

One of Agnishwar's tweets on his ‘Surya’ drone for cleaning panels at Singapore’s floating solar farms. was liked by Tesla founder Elon Musk. Within 16 hours, Garuda signed a term sheet for $1 million pre-Series A funding from a UK-based fund. Garuda has designed drones for 38 diverse applications, which include sanitisation, agriculture, mapping, industries, security, delivery, and surveillance. Garuda Aerospace wants to lead India’s drone revolution, and plans to build a global drone hub with R&D centres and manufacturing footprint side by side. Catch Agnishwar at TechSparks Delhi and learn how he plans to make India the global drone capital.

Vivek Lohcheb, the leader scaling PhonePe’s ONDC-dedicated ecommerce vertical

Vivek Lohcheb is the newly appointed CEO of Pincode, PhonePe’s ecommerce platform for ONDC. Previously, he served as the VP of the company’s offline business. Launched in April, Pincode is now taking hyperlocal commerce beyond metros. In six months, it has recorded over 1.2 million registered users, who have placed close to six lakh orders from nearly 75,000 stores. Catch Vivek Lohcheb live to understand the future of hyperlocal commerce.

Ramgopal Subramani, the innovator shaping the future of financial technology

A seasoned techno-commercial professional with 26+ years of expertise in the software product industry, Ramgopal Subramani is the Chief Strategy Officer at Perfios. As a key member of Perfios' leadership team, Ramgopal played a pivotal role in crafting and steering the SaaS-based software for the fintech industry. Meet Ramgopal Subramani and TechSparks Delhi as he talks about what’s in store for fintech.

Shaurin Patel, the founder innovating manufacturing with additive tech

Shaurin Patel believes additive manufacturing is moulding the factories of the future. His mission is to leverage additive tech, IoT, and AI to build products with on-demand manufacturing and data-driven mass customisation to suit every need of the end user. Catch up with Shaurin Patel at TechSparks Delhi to understand the future of manufacturing.

Anju Chaudhary, the leader democratising software development with AI

Anju Chaudhary is bridging the tech gap and empowering innovation through AI, making software development more accessible and inclusive. Under her leadership, Builder.ai revolutionises software development by uniting traditional and low-code solutions with cutting-edge technologies. Meet Anju Chaudhary at TechSparks Delhi as she talks about how AI is impacting every aspect of digital business in India and The Great Indian Techade.

In addition to these leaders, we’re also proud to have on board Vineet Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Castler; Gautam Rajesh Shelley, Founder and CEO, AiSensy; Nabendu Das, Chief of Engineering, Tally Solutions; Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO, Perfios; Alok Kumar, Head of Engineering, Perfios; Akshay Verma, Co-founder, FITPASS; Vivek Sridhar, Chief Business Officer, Neokred; Bhavik Vasa, Founder, GetVantage; Sudarshan Chari, Executive Director and Head, SME Banking; Ritesh Mohan Srivastava, Chief Data Scientist, BharatPe; Kartik Bakshi, Head, Merchant Lending, BharatPe; Pranav Parikh, Managing Partner, Private Equity, Nuvama Asset Management; and more, only at TechSparks 2023 Delhi edition.

Book your tickets now.

A huge shoutout to our gifting partners: Sleepy Owl, True Elements, Amrutam, Ancient Roots, Chiran Tea, Conscious Chemist, Talentplace.ai, BySak, Nestle, and TESU. We thank them for helping us make TechSparks Delhi truly memorable for the attendees.