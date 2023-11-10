THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) plans to set up 3,270 megawatts (MW) of clean energy projects, including pumped storage and floating solar projects, in Karnataka.

The Uttarakhand-based company has signed two memoranda of understanding with Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) in Bengaluru in this regard.

"These collaborative efforts encompass the development of a diverse range of projects, spanning ground-mounted, floating solar projects, and hybrid projects including pumped storage projects with a cumulative capacity of around 3,270 MW," said the company's chairman and managing director, R K Vishnoi, in a statement.

Gaurav Gupta, Managing Director of KPCL, and K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director of KREDL, signed the agreement with Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), THDCIL, in the presence of K J George, Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka.

"This strategic alliance not only underscores THDCIL's commitment to clean energy but also signals a promising trajectory for the region's energy landscape with the collaboration of leading power entities of Karnataka," Vishnoi said.

THDCIL has a portfolio of 10 projects across hydro, thermal, wind and solar energy, with a total capacity of 4,516 MW.