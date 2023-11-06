Venture Catalysts to host Super Angels Summit on December 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

Venture Catalysts, one of India’s largest early-stage investment firms, has launched the Super Angels Summit. Under the patronage of the government of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, this power-packed, two-day global summit is designed exclusively for aspiring and active angel investors from across the world. Scheduled for December 15-16, the event will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi.

Bringing together a global platform that catalyses the growth of angel investors, fosters innovation, and boosts economies worldwide, the Super Angel Summit aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, create a hub for innovative ideas, technologies and solutions, bolster promising startups, and promote cross-border collaboration.

A unique opportunity for exponential growth, the summit will showcase 60+ global speakers, 300+ ecosystem enablers and investor communities, 400+ curated startups, 1000+ global investors, 300+ CXOs and global government officials, and an exciting funding opportunity worth $100 million+ for entrepreneurs and startups from over 100 countries around the globe.

Curated by Ravi K Ranjan, a veteran of the venture capital industry and Chief of Events and Partnership at VCats ++, the summit will host several agendas spread across two days, including keynote sessions, panel discussions, coffee couch conversations, multi-format startup pitching, masterclasses, gala dinners and after parties. The Super Angels Summit will also host a business expo, enabling businesses to showcase their offerings, while allowing all stakeholders to take advantage of exclusive networking opportunities.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and President, Venture Catalysts++, “I believe in the boundless potential of entrepreneurship to drive positive change. As a visionary in this area, my mission is to ignite sparks of innovation and fuel the fires of success in every entrepreneur. Bringing SuperAngels Summit 2023 to Abu Dhabi gives us a tremendous opportunity to engage, explore, and further empower the startup ecosystem in the MENA region.”

“SuperAngels Summit is a powerful platform for investors who are also visionary catalysts to help fresh entrepreneurs realise their potential. We are really excited to bring this summit to Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in the MENA,” said Ravi K Ranjan, Founder, SuperAngels Summit.

“Being a member of this summit is to immerse oneself in the essence of modern enterprise, where those with a skill-based pioneering spirit are called to innovation. Together, we can create the irrevocable future of business and investment, setting out on a journey where amazing opportunities abound, and new horizons open up,” he added.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), part of ADNEC Group said, “SuperAngels Summit is a revolution in angel investing, setting the stage for investors to connect, collaborate and catalyse groundbreaking opportunities. It is a reflection of the transformational impact that angel investors have on the world of startups. In the world of angel investing, we are the architects of innovation, the nurturers of dreams and a bridge between visionary entrepreneurs and transformative opportunities.”

“In the SuperAngels Summit, investors become visionaries, startups find their way," said Masaood Al Masaood, Chairman of the Board, Emirates Angels. “This summit will offer a unique platform where seasoned investors, aspiring angels, and innovative startups converge. It’s an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, gain insights from expert panels and witness the birth of the next big innovations. It will inspire, educate, and focus on the future of angel investing ensuring that attendees stay at the forefront of the industry trends. The summit will surely be a win for you and your journey as an entrepreneur,” he added.

The Super Angels Summit also includes a one-day, invite-only offsite and networking event for VVIPs and Super Angels Golden Pass holders on December 14. The event includes other experiences such as golfing, desert safari, entertainment, and an exclusive networking dinner.