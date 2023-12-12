ALLEN hires former Apple communications manager Apoorv Sharma as CMO

Test prep startup ALLEN Career Institute has appointed Apoorv Sharma as its chief marketing officer.

Prior to joining ALLEN, Sharma had served as the senior marketing and communications manager at Apple and worked on brand building, creative solutions, and product marketing for more than five years. He brings over 18 years of experience spanning the B2B and B2C domains, across geographies, the company said in a statement.

"I look forward to igniting a deeper connection with educators, learners, and parents through compelling storytelling and innovative marketing strategies. As we aspire to build a world-class education company, it’s going to be about creating engagements that not only inform but also inspire and empower student communities to envision and achieve a brighter future," said Sharma.

Sharma holds a dual MBA from IMT Ghaziabad and France-based IÉSEG School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

In May this year, ALLEN hired Nitin Kukreja as its chief executive officer as it transformed into a digital-first edtech firm. Kukreja was the managing director of Marigold Park Capital Advisors, leading investments in consumer-tech companies. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Star Sports and was part of the core leadership team.

The company recently made its first acquisition in the edtech space—AI-based doubts solving platform, Doubtnut. According to reports, is said to be a stress deal closed at around $10 million.

In May last year, ALLEN raised $600 million from Bodhi Tree Systems.

Founded by Rajesh Maheshwari in 1988, ALLEN Career Institute is a test prep brand that aids engineering and medical students in college entrance examinations.