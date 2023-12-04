The Indian Who Crafted a 10,000 CR Legacy in Desi Chinese Cuisine

In 1995, Ajay Gupta launched Capital Foods and introduced Ching's Secret, a brand that soon became a prominent name in the Indian Chinese cuisine sector. The brand initially offered a Core Trio of Chinese sauces - Soy Sauce, Green Chilli Sauce, and Red Chilli Sauce , followed by Hakka Noodles. Capital Foods also launched Smith & Jones, offering international foods and ingredients, complementing Ching's Secret's offerings.

By 2015, Ching's Secret had established the category of Desi Chinese, an Indo-Chinese fusion cuisine. This move was part of a broader trend in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, where convenience and time-saving products were becoming increasingly popular. Ching's Secret's specialisation in Indian and Chinese fusion sauces and seasonings, along with a range of ready-to-cook products, made it an attractive proposition for FMCG firms looking to diversify their product portfolios.

Ching's Secret's rise to prominence can be attributed to its powerful brand identity, a dedicated customer following, and impactful advertising featuring celebrated Indian chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Projected sales for Capital Foods, the parent company of Ching's Secret, were anticipated to reach approximately Rs 900–1,000 crore in FY23, marking a notable upsurge from the Rs 580 crore recorded in FY22. The brand's commanding presence in the Indian Chinese instant noodle market, where it secured a market share of about 75–80%, played a crucial role in this significant growth.

Ching's Secret's appeal to FMCG companies was multifaceted. The growing demand for ethnic foods, convenience-oriented products, brand loyalty, market expansion opportunities, and the potential for innovation made Capital Foods an attractive target for strategic partnerships or acquisitions. The brand had made significant inroads in international markets like the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Middle East.

In 2023, the company achieved a remarkable 1000 CR valuation with a substantial 25% profit margin. Tata Consumer Products emerged as the front-runner to buy the company, securing the deal at 5500 CR. The acquisition by Tata marked a triumphant moment for Ajay Gupta and solidified the term "Desi Chinese" as a flourishing 10,000 CR category in the culinary world​​​​​​​​.