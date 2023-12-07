Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch to us

Beauty

Personal care brand Clensta appoints JM Financial as investment banker to fuel expansion, fundraising

Gurugram-based Clensta recently on-boarded actor Parineeti Chopra as its partner and key investor followed by the appointment of Ashish Mishra as the chief business officer.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian197 Stories
Personal care brand Clensta appoints JM Financial as investment banker to fuel expansion, fundraising

Thursday December 07, 2023,

2 min Read

TradeCred-backed personal care brand ﻿Clensta﻿ has appointed investment banking firm JM Financial as its banker to assist with expansion and fundraising initiatives.

Mumbai-based JM Financial has advised several new-age firms through their public listing journeys, including Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer, drone technology firm Ideaforge, and Falguni Nayar-led Nykaa.

Gurugram-based Clensta recently raised Rs 75 crore in pre-Series B funding from alternative debt financing firm TradeCred, with participation from the UAE Royal Family and Actor Parineeti Chopra among other investors. TradeCred has backed a host of startups across sectors including Mensa Brands and Furlenco.

The company recently onboarded Ashish Mishra—former Mamaearth and VLCC executive—to lead business operations at Clensta.

Founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta, ﻿Clensta﻿ started with its proprietary product waterless bathing solution. Since its launch, Clensta has so far raised Rs 105 crore with participation from IAN and IAN Fund, IPV, VCats, Hem Securities, IIT Delhi, and US-AID.

It currently offers a range of sustainable and affordable wellness, hair care, skincare, eye care, lip care, fragrance, and body care products—all researched and developed at IIT-Delhi. The brand currently owns five technologies and several patents under its name.

“Our tie-up with JM Financials is part of a series of strategic decisions taken by us following Clensta’s association with actor Parineeti Chopra as an investor and hiring Ashish Mishra (ex-Mamaearth, VLCC)) as our co-founder and CBO. We hope to deepen and broaden our omni-channel distribution to include the retail, online, international and alternate markets while securing large-ticket deals in the institutional and export segments,” Puneet Gupta, Founder of Clensta, said.

Also Read
Wipro Consumer Care Ventures launches second fund with Rs 250 Cr corpus

The firm now aims to widen its omnichannel reach while expanding to international markets organically, it said in a statement on Thursday. Clensta grew 100% in FY23 and is on track to grow 150% in the next fiscal, according to the company.

“We are on the right trajectory and feel this is a good time to bring in a partner like JM Financials. With them coming in, we now look forward to focusing on building our business while continuing to grow under the leadership of Ashish,” Clensta’s Gupta added.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Research

The pursuit of happiness: Harvard's groundbreaking study

3

AI Gen

Actor Who Took Break from Films to Rs 3300 Crore Entrepreneurial Success

4

AI Gen

Warren Buffett's 5/25 Rule: Sharpening Your Decision-Making

5

News

ZestMoney to shut down operations, lay off remaining 150 employees