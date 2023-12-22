Menu
News

Coforge receives Rs 122 Cr income tax demand notice

The company said that the assessment unit had made an adjustment under transfer pricing due to variation in margin.

Coforge receives Rs 122 Cr income tax demand notice

Friday December 22, 2023,

1 min Read

IT company ﻿Coforge﻿ has received an income tax demand notice of around Rs 122 crore, comprising a tax demand of Rs 97.97 crore and an interest liability of Rs 23.79 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.


The notice was received by the company on December 20.


Coforge mentioned that it has received a "total tax demand of Rs 97,97,99,720 (including interest liability of Rs 23,79,49,419)".


The company said the assessment unit had made an adjustment under transfer pricing due to variation in margin.


"Considering the jurisprudence around the adjustments made and the facts of the case, the company in consultation with its tax advisors is of the view that our position will be upheld on ultimate resolution and will not have a material adverse effect on the group’s financial statement," the company said. 

Edited by Swetha Kannan

