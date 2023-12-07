Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Crofarm's Otipy sees 56% revenue growth in FY23; losses widen

In February, as per media reports, the agritech platform said it aimed to achieve Rs 200 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the financial year ending March 2023, marking a 3X growth over the previous year.

Sayan Sen210 Stories
Crofarm's Otipy sees 56% revenue growth in FY23; losses widen

Thursday December 07, 2023,

2 min Read

Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Otipy, saw a 56% increase in its revenue to Rs 50.24 crore for the financial year 2022-23 from Rs 32.2 crore in the previous year.

The ecommerce platform for fresh agri produce incurred a loss of Rs 28.1 crore, 18.45% higher than the losses incurred in the fiscal year 2021-22, Rs 23.72 crore.

In February, as per media reports, the agritech platform said it aimed to achieve Rs 200 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the financial year ending March 2023, marking a 3X growth over the previous year.

Employee benefit expenses for Otipy almost doubled to Rs 32.01 crore, up from Rs 16.06 crore in the previous year. The company's total expenses amounted to Rs 86.90 crore.

Crofarm's loans rose from Rs 35.94 lakh in 2021-22 to Rs 6.86 crore in 2022-23. Its total outstanding loans, including those to its subsidiary Otipy Internet Private Ltd., reached Rs 36.86 crore, a 2.7x increase from Rs 13.52 crore in FY22.

Also Read
Farm-focused startups attract capital even as agritech funding declines 58% in 2022: Report

In March 2022, Otipy raised $32 million (Rs 235 crore) in a Series B funding round led by Westbridge Capital and existing investors Susquehanna International Group (SIG) and Omidyar Network India—just six months after raising a $10.2 million Series A led by SIG.

The Gurugram-based B2B2C agritech platform connects consumers, resellers, and farmers to deliver fresh produce within 12 hours. It shifted from a B2B to a B2B2C model by collaborating with 20,000+ small farmers and 100+ farmer-producer organisations.

Otipy's app offers farm-fresh produce, private labels, and 1,300+ FMCG items. It employs pre-cooling units, warehouses with climate control, and a blockchain-based traceability system to minimise wastage.

(The story was updated to correct a typo.)

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Actor Who Took Break from Films to Rs 3300 Crore Entrepreneurial Success

3

AI Gen

Google Releases 7 Free AI Courses: Master AI Skills Without Cost!

4

Daily Capsule

Peter Thiel bets big on India; Unacademy reduced 60% cash burn

5

Research

The pursuit of happiness: Harvard's groundbreaking study