Festivals

Jingle bell fun: 10 festive Christmas activities to spark joy

Unleash holiday cheer with delightful activities for family and friends. From caroling and creating lasting memories filled with laughter and joy.

Saniya Ahmad Khan
Jingle bell fun: 10 festive Christmas activities to spark joy

Wednesday December 20, 2023,

3 min Read

The holiday season is a time for joy, laughter, and creating lasting memories with family and friends. As you prepare to deck the halls and immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas, consider elevating your celebrations with a myriad of delightful activities.


From spirited games that spark friendly competition to creative crafting sessions that unleash artistic talents, this article unveils a treasure trove of ideas designed to add an extra dash of merriment to your yuletide festivities. Whether you're a seasoned host looking to inject new life into your annual celebration or a festive enthusiast eager to explore unique ways to revel in the holiday spirit, these activities promise to transform your Christmas gathering into a memorable extravaganza.

1. Christmas charades:

Get ready for some festive fun as you challenge your family and friends to a game of Christmas charades. Act out holiday-themed words or phrases, and let the guessing begin! It's a fantastic way to add a touch of friendly competition to your gathering.

Guilt-free Christmas feasting: 9 tips to indulge mindfully

2. Christmas carol karaoke:

Unleash your inner singing sensation with a Christmas carol karaoke session. Set up a karaoke machine, pick your favourite holiday tunes, and let the joyous melodies fill the air. It's a surefire way to create a lively and musical atmosphere.

3. Ornament decorating station:

Spark creativity by setting up an ornament decorating station. Provide plain ornaments, paints, glitter, and other craft supplies. Your guests can showcase their artistic talents while crafting unique Christmas ornaments to cherish for years to come.

4. Christmas movie marathon:

Create a cosy and festive atmosphere with a Christmas movie marathon. Select a mix of classic and favourite holiday films, set up a comfortable viewing area, and let the cinematic magic of Christmas entertain everyone throughout the celebration.

Christmas Movie Marathon

5. Ugly Christmas sweater contest:

Embrace the spirit of the season with an ugly Christmas sweater contest. Encourage guests to don their most creatively hideous sweaters, and let the laughter and good-natured competition ensue. Award a small prize for the ugliest sweater.

6. Holiday trivia:

Test your guests' holiday knowledge with a spirited round of holiday trivia. Prepare a list of Christmas-related questions, form teams, and enjoy a friendly competition that will not only entertain but also educate.

holiday trivia

7. Gingerbread House Decorating:

Engage in some architectural creativity with a gingerbread house decorating activity. Set up a decorating station with pre-made gingerbread houses, icing, and a variety of candies. Watch as edible masterpieces come to life.

gingerbread

8. Secret Santa gift exchange:

Add an element of surprise to your celebration with a Secret Santa gift exchange. Have each person draw a name, secretly prepare a small gift, and exchange presents during the festivities. The big reveal adds an extra layer of excitement.

secret santa

9. Christmas scavenger hunt:

Embark on a holiday adventure with a Christmas scavenger hunt. Create a list of Christmas-themed items or clues, hide them around your home or neighbourhood, and let the scavenger hunt unfold. It's an interactive and engaging way to celebrate.

10. Photo booth with props:

Set up a photo booth with props to add a playful twist to your Christmas celebration. Choose a festive backdrop, provide an array of props (think Santa hats and reindeer antlers), and let the guests capture spontaneous moments of joy. It's an interactive and entertaining way to create lasting memories and personalised keepsakes from the festivities.


Don't forget to designate a photo booth attendant for a seamless experience and consider displaying the photos for everyone to enjoy.

