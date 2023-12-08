Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

2023 sees lowest fund raise by Indian startups in last 5 years: Tracxn

Between October and December 5, 2023, Indian startups raised $957 million in funding, the lowest quarterly amount since Q3 2016.

Sayan Sen211 Stories
2023 sees lowest fund raise by Indian startups in last 5 years: Tracxn

Friday December 08, 2023,

2 min Read

Indian startups saw a significant funding decline of 72% in 2023, compared to $25 billion in the previous year, making it the lowest-funded year in the last five years.

According to a Tracxn report, the year has received $7 billion in funding until December 5. Between October and December 5, 2023, Indian startups raised $957 million in funding, the lowest quarterly amount since Q3 2016.

Late-stage funding took the biggest hit, plummeting by over 73% to $4.2 billion from $15.6 billion in 2022. Early-stage funding followed closely with a 70% drop, down to $2.2 billion from $7.3 billion, while seed-stage funding saw a notable decrease of 60%, from $1.7 billion in 2022 to $678 million in 2023.

This year, a total of 1,000 funding rounds were raised, a 63% drop from 2,763 rounds in 2022. Further, only 17 rounds exceeded the $100 million funding figure in 2023, down from 55 in the same period last year—a 69% decrease.

The Indian startup ecosystem, which ranked third globally in 2022 and 2021 in terms of funding raised, has dropped to fourth place in 2023.

Also Read
Indian climate-tech startups break funding records in 2022: Avaana Capital

Lenskart's $500 million Series J led by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority was the largest round of 2023, followed by PhonePe's $350 million Series D led by General Atlantic.

In 2023, the top-performing sectors were fintech, retail, and enterprise applications, although they've seen a significant drop in funding compared to previous years.

Despite being a consistently well-funded sector, fintech received $2.1 billion in 2023, a decrease from the $5.8 billion in the same period last year. PhonePe secured the most funding in the sector for 2023, totalling $750 million in four Series D rounds.

100X.VC emerged as the most active seed-stage investor with 34 rounds in 2023. Y Combinator's investment activity dropped in India by 56%, with just 19 rounds in 2023.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Warren Buffett's 5/25 Rule: Sharpening Your Decision-Making

3

AI Gen

Transform Your Life: 10 Life-Changing Books You Must Read

4

Daily Capsule

Swiggy shakes things up ahead of IPO; Paytm dials down on small-ticket loans

5

Funding

[Weekly funding roundup Dec 4-8] Venture capital inflow improves marginally