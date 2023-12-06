Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch to us

News

MPL clocked $104M in revenue in FY23; loss narrowed to $37M

The company's India entity posted Rs 814.2 crore in revenue from operations in FY23—a 35.56% jump compared to Rs 600.6 crore in the previous year.

Akanksha Sarma86 Stories
MPL clocked $104M in revenue in FY23; loss narrowed to $37M

Wednesday December 06, 2023,

2 min Read

Real money gaming firm ﻿Mobile Premier League (MPL)﻿recorded $104.6 million in revenue from operations in FY23, a 63% increase from $64 million in FY22.

The company also sharply narrowed its losses to $37.04 million as per data from its Singapore filings, down from $194.47 million in FY22. A shift in marketing strategy and the optimisation of infrastructure costs were part of the reason the company was able to shrink its losses this year, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2018, MPL, headquartered in Singapore, develops internet-based games, and its primary business is operating games based in India. It received the coveted unicorn status in 2021 after raising a Series E round of $150 million at a $2.3 billion valuation.

Also Read
Olá Brazil: Why the Latin American country is the newest hunting ground for Indian gaming firms

The company's India entity posted Rs 814.2 crore in revenue from operations in FY23—a 35.56% jump from Rs 600.6 crore in the previous fiscal. MPL said Rs 521.78 crore accounted for the revenue from India up from Rs 424.3 crore in FY22.

Earlier this year, MPL also carried out a slew of layoffs in August—with the company letting go of as many as 350 employees. Co-founder Sai Srinivas cited the new GST regulations as a reason for the layoffs in an email to employees, adding that the move could increase the tax burden on the company by 350-400%. For context, starting October 1, 2023, the Indian government has imposed a 28% GST on real-money gaming.

The year also marked the MPL's first foray into African markets in collaboration with Carry1st, a leading gaming firm in the continent, the company said in a statement.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Actor Who Took Break from Films to Rs 3300 Crore Entrepreneurial Success

3

News

ZestMoney to shut down operations, lay off remaining 150 employees

4

AI Gen

Warren Buffett's 5/25 Rule: Sharpening Your Decision-Making

5

AI Gen

The Farmer Who Sells Spinach from His Audi A4: Redefining Agripreneurship