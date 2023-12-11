Mrs. Bector's Food Specialities Limited, founded by Mrs. Rajni Bector, is a remarkable story of entrepreneurial success and vision. Starting in the 1970s in Ludhiana, Punjab, Mrs. Bector began her journey by catering homemade ice creams, puddings, cakes, cookies, and buns to local celebrations. Her passion for baking and quality products quickly made her a household name in the region.

With the support of her husband, Dharamvir Bector, she set up a small bakery in their backyard, marking the inception of a brand that would later become a household legacy in India. Her initial investment was modest – just Rs. 20,000 – but her ambition and dedication were anything but. This small venture grew into Mrs Bector’s Food Specialities Limited, a company now known for its biscuits-and-bakery products.

Mrs. Bector's success story is marked by significant milestones. In 1985, she made her first major move by setting up a bread unit in Punjab, producing 5,000 loaves per day, which soon increased to 50,000 loaves. The company's growth continued with the establishment of more manufacturing facilities across India, and by 1996, they were officially supplying burger buns to McDonald's.

Cremica, a brand established by Mrs. Bector, is renowned for its high-quality biscuits, including popular varieties like Bourbon and several cracker options. The brand has achieved widespread distribution, with its products, including those under the Cremica and English Oven labels, available in more than 23 states across India through a network of 550,000 outlets. Notably, Cremica is recognised as the primary biscuit supplier for the Canteen Stores Department of the Indian Government. The English Oven brand, in particular, has carved out a niche for itself in the premium bakery segment, offering a diverse range of bakery products and becoming one of the best-selling brands in its category in India.

Beyond her business accomplishments, Mrs. Bector's journey is also a story of personal triumph and resilience. Having to start over in Ludhiana after leaving everything behind in Karachi during the partition of India, she married at 17 and focused on her family before turning to her entrepreneurial ambitions. She honed her cooking and baking skills and eventually pursued her passion by starting her own business.

In December 2020, Mrs. Bector's Food Specialities went public, with its IPO being oversubscribed by 198 times and raising Rs 541 crore. This success skyrocketed the company's market cap, more than doubling it to about Rs 2500 crore by November 2021. As of 2023, the market capitalisation has reached Rs.6681 crores.

Mrs. Rajni Bector, now a Padma Shri awardee, stands as an inspiration to many, demonstrating that with passion, hard work, and support, one can achieve extraordinary success. Her journey from a home kitchen in Ludhiana to a global business stage is a testament to the power of perseverance and belief in one's dreams​