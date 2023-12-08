Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Finance

SEBI to create new asset class between mutual fund, PMS

In October, mutual funds industry body AMFI clarified that the idea of introducing a new asset class, which lies between mutual funds and PMS, was at a "very nascent stage".

Press Trust of India8340 Stories
SEBI to create new asset class between mutual fund, PMS

Friday December 08, 2023,

2 min Read

Capital markets regulator SEBI is looking to create a new asset class—which lies between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS)—and the new product can cater to high-risk investors, its chief Madhabi Puri Buch said on Friday.

The SEBI chief said there is a spectrum of asset classes for investors. Of these, "mutual funds are the highly retail investors, then you have in between a PMS and then you have AIF (alternative investment fund) for private equity".

"We feel there is room for an additional asset class somewhere between mutual funds and PMS... SEBI is looking into a whole new asset class," Buch told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event.

In October, mutual funds industry body AMFI clarified that the idea of introducing a new asset class, which lies between mutual funds and PMS, was at a "very nascent stage".

According to the industry body, there was a deliberation within the industry for an instrument that caters to investors who are looking for an intermediate investment product between mutual funds and PMS.

When asked about the total expense ratio (TER), she said that a lot of back-testing is happening and co-creation is happening.

In May, SEBI floated a consultation paper and proposed a uniform total expense ratio (TER) across mutual fund schemes in a bid to bring transparency to the costs charged to unitholders.

TER is a percentage of a scheme's corpus that a mutual fund house charges towards expenses, including administrative and management.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Daily Capsule

Swiggy shakes things up ahead of IPO; Paytm dials down on small-ticket loans

3

News

Zerodha posts 37% rise in net profit at Rs 2,909 Cr in FY23

4

Research

The pursuit of happiness: Harvard's groundbreaking study

5

AI Gen

Google Releases 7 Free AI Courses: Master AI Skills Without Cost!