Tata-backed Bigbasket rebrands slotted grocery delivery service to 'supersaver'

Tata-owned grocery delivery startup ﻿Bigbasket﻿ has remodelled its slotted delivery service to ‘supersaver’ with the assurance of fulfilling orders in under two hours. It will also provide an additional 5% savings on a range of products.

Under the supersaver feature, users can place orders from a larger assortment of products than before and receive their orders in less than two hours, the company told users over email on Thursday.

“bbnow, our instant grocery option, works very well to consistently deliver what you need in minutes. If you don’t need something urgently or are ordering a larger number of items, I’d recommend Bigbasket supersaver as an excellent option that is faster than before and offers great savings,” Hari Menon, Co-founder and CEO of Bigbasket, said in the email.

YourStory has seen the email.

Bigbasket was one of India’s earliest grocery delivery players. It ventured into quick commerce in November 2021 to deliver essentials within minutes. Tata Digital—the technology-focused arm of Tata Group—acquired a 64% stake in the grocery delivery platform in May 2021.

Bigbasket competes with Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Zomato-owned Blinkit in the quick commerce space, and Amazon Fresh in the same-day and next-day delivery segments.

India’s quick commerce segment gained immense momentum in 2021 with Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy raising capital to fuel expansion plans. The market size is set to grow 10-15X by 2025, according to estimates by Redseer.