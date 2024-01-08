Spheron Network launches groundbreaking Edge Containers at Web3 re:invent, redefining the future of Web3 infrastructure

In a defining chapter for India's Web3 startup landscape, Bangalore played host to a transformative event—the Web3 re:invent conference. The one-day physical event, powered by Spheron Network, brought together over 1,500 attendees, including industry leaders, developers, founders, VCs, and investors. The highlight of the event was the launch of Spheron's revolutionary product, Edge Containers.

Held at the Bengaluru Marriott, the event facilitated engaging discussions through panel sessions, workshops, and live demonstrations. The conference covered diverse topics such as the latest trends in Web3 infrastructure, building and deploying Web3 applications, Web3 security and scalability, the future of decentralised finance, and the role of Web3 in the Indian economy.

Spheron's vision - Unveiling Edge Containers

Prashant Maurya, Co-founder and CEO of Spheron, shared the company's vision during the event. He emphasised the need for a fundamental shift in the approach to Web3 applications, encouraging companies to leverage Web3 infrastructure for building their own decentralised solutions. The event served as a platform to introduce Spheron's groundbreaking product, Edge Containers, aimed at addressing crucial issues related to centralised cloud services.

Understanding Edge Containers

Edge Containers represent a pioneering solution in the realm of Web3 infrastructure. Maurya explained the concept by drawing attention to the potential vulnerabilities of centralised servers hosted by non-Indian entities. The first-of-its-kind Edge Containers allow users to deploy containers near their target audience, ensuring a decentralised and secure communication channel. This novel approach aims to democratise the computing marketplace, providing users with the flexibility to choose different providers and bare metals through a unified interface.

Benefits of Spheron compute

1. Cost efficiency: Spheron's marketplace model negotiates directly with data centres, offering users a cost benefit of 30-40% compared to the market average.

2. Flexibility and composability: Users gain the ability to build their own cloud infrastructure, enhancing composability and reducing dependence on centralised cloud providers.

3. Censorship resistance: By enabling decentralised cloud computing, Spheron ensures resilience against censorship, both at the country and individual levels.

4. Ease of deployment: A standout feature of Spheron's Edge Containers is the significant reduction in DevOps costs, streamlining the complexities of software development. This streamlined process leads to a remarkable return on investment (ROI) of 120%, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to optimise operational expenses.

Revolutionising Web3 cloud computing

Spheron Compute, the platform's overarching initiative, aims to decentralise cloud compute, allowing audited data centres to join the Spheron marketplace. The decentralised and governed nature of the infrastructure, overseen by Spheron, ensures permissionless access and heightened security for all users. Spheron Compute offers a feature-rich alternative to traditional cloud services at only one-third of the cost.

In parallel with the main event, Spheron ran a Demo Day that showcased the potential of emerging startups. Three standout startups were selected to receive Spheron credits, providing them with a unique opportunity to leverage the cutting-edge infrastructure offered by Spheron Compute.

Join the revolution: Reinvent the web with Spheron Compute

With the launch of Edge Containers and the vision of Spheron Compute, the company is poised to redefine cloud computing, offering cost-effective, secure, and decentralised solutions for the Web3 era. As the industry witnesses this paradigm shift, Spheron beckons developers and businesses to join the revolution, reinvent the web, and embrace a future where decentralised, secure, and cost-effective computing is the standard.

To explore the limitless possibilities that Edge Containers offer,