Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

CRED acquires investment platform Kuvera in stock and cash deal

Bengaluru-based Kuvera, founded by Gaurav Rastogi and Neelabh Sanyal, is a direct mutual fund platform with over 3 lakh users, tracking more than Rs 50,000 crore in assets.

Sayan Sen283 Stories
CRED acquires investment platform Kuvera in stock and cash deal

Tuesday February 06, 2024,

2 min Read

Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn ﻿CRED﻿has acquired investment and wealth management platform Kuvera through a mix of cash and stock.

Post acquisition, Kuvera's founders and team will continue to operate independently, while working closely with the CRED leadership to scale the company's network, ecosystem, brand, and distribution, Kuvera said in a statement.

However, the startup didn’t disclose the total acquisition cost.

"Excited to welcome Kuvera and their team into the high-trust CRED ecosystem. Kuvera is extremely popular among financially savvy Indians; their products and vision are aligned with CRED’s principle of investing for long-term value creation rather than short-term entertainment," said Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED.

Founded by Gaurav Rastogi and Neelabh Sanyal, Bengaluru-based Kuvera is a direct mutual fund platform with over 3 lakh users, tracking more than Rs 50,000 crore in assets. Most of its customers are aged 30 or above and belong to the mass-affluent section in India’s top metros.

In April of 2019, Kuvera secured $4.5 million in Series A funding from Eight Roads Ventures, the investment arm of Fidelity International Limited. 

Prior to the acquisition by CRED, Kuvera had raised approximately $10 million through private funding rounds. As a result of the acquisition, the US asset management giant Fidelity will become a shareholder in CRED, according to TechCrunch.

In June last year, CRED acquihired micro-saving app Spenny, with Spenny's co-founder and team joining CRED's product team. Bengaluru-based Spenny rounds off users' spare change from online transactions and invests in digital gold and mutual funds.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Opinion

The future of work and employee experience

3

Funding

Creator-focused platform Wishlink raises $7M led by Fundamentum, Elevation Capital

4

Funding

Home automation startup Keus secures Rs 100 Cr led by OAKS Asset Management

5

Startup

Correcting code: CodeMate's AI programming assistant debugs, fixes errors automatically