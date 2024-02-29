Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

D2C startup Mokobara raises Rs 100 Cr in a Series B round led by Peak XV Partners

Bengaluru-based Mokobara plans to accelerate its retail and global expansions in FY24.

Pooja Malik634 Stories
D2C startup Mokobara raises Rs 100 Cr in a Series B round led by Peak XV Partners

Thursday February 29, 2024,

2 min Read

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) luggage brand ﻿Mokobara﻿ raised over Rs 150 crore in its Series B round in the last 12 months led by Peak XV Partners, with existing investors Sauce VC and Saama, and Aditya Birla Ventures joining.

The startup plans to achieve a run rate of Rs 180-200 crore in the current fiscal year and a profitable EBITDA, with a target of Rs 1,000 crore business milestone. It plans to accelerate its retail and global expansions in FY24, with stores opening in the UAE.

“We have been in touch with Sangeet and Navin since the early days of Mokobara, and every time they have impressed us with their vision and quality of business build-out. Their product obsession is also quite visible in the raving customer feedback. We are thrilled to partner with them as they scale Mokobara and attempt to capture a significant share of the fast-growing Rs 25,000-30,000 crore luggage, bags and accessories market,” said Abhishek Mohan, Principal, Peak XV.

The startup has secured Rs 45 crore in funding from Sauce VC, Saama, and other prominent angels ahead of its Series A funding round.

Bengaluru-based Mokobara, founded in 2020 by Sangeet and Navin Parwal, is a premium travel and lifestyle brand. With an innovative product portfolio, including luggage, backpacks, briefcases, handbags, and travel accessories, it combines aesthetics with functionality to provide a seamless travel experience for modern travellers.

Also Read
Hunch Mobility merges with Direct Selling Acquisition Corp to create Hunch Technologies

“When we started up in 2020, we very quickly became a travel brand building itself from the bottom up, at a time when no one in the world was travelling. Securing a fundraise in today’s market really validates our belief in the brand we’re building, and the story we have to tell”, adds Navin Parwal, Co-founder, Mokobara. 

The startup expanded its offline community with the launch of nine exclusive brand outlets in five major metro cities within an impressive eight-month timeframe.

The brand recently partnered with IndiGo, launching the Moko 6E Luggage range, which provided IndiGo passengers with excess baggage allowance.

Edited by Suman Singh

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

3

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

4

AI Gen

Sam Altman's Selection: Books That Are Changing the World

5

Quotes

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy