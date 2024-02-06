Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Mobility startup OTO raises $10M from GMO Venture Partners, cricketer KL Rahul

The two-wheeler digital commerce and lending startup will use the funds from the round to expand into 30 cities and strengthen existing partnerships.

Aparajita Saxena849 Stories
Mobility startup OTO raises $10M from GMO Venture Partners, cricketer KL Rahul

Tuesday February 06, 2024,

2 min Read

Mobility startup ﻿OTO Capital﻿ has raised $10 million in a funding round led by Japanese VC firm, GMO Venture Partners, as well as other investors including Turbostart and Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

A few family offices and existing investors of OTO, including Prime Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, and 9Unicorns, also participated in the round.

Founded in 2018 by IIT Bombay alumni Sumit Chhazed and Harsh Saruparia, OTO is an online platform that helps buyers compare, test drive and buy two-wheelers online, as well as get access to financing.

The digital commerce and lending startup plans to use the latest funds to expand into 30 cities and strengthen existing partnerships.

OTO has partnerships with major two-wheeler brands—both combustion-engine and electric—such as Ola Electric, Hero Motocorp, Ather, and Royal Enfield, through their dealerships. Nearly 75,000 two-wheelers have been sold on the platform, so far, and Rs 550 crore disbursed in the form of loans, said the company.

Also Read
EV scooter maker River raises $40M in funding round led by Yamaha Motor Corp

"Our focus has always been on making two-wheeler ownership convenient, affordable, and accessible. We're leading the charge in the two-wheeler EV sector with our digital-first strategy, and this investment will further fuel our initiatives in that direction," said Chhazed, in a press note.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has services across 10 cities including Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Indore.

OTO has tied up with several banks and NBFCs to offer a variety of financing options and loans to customers. However, credit underwriting to insurance, maintenance, and eventual resale of the vehicle to its partners is handled entirely by OTO.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Opinion

The future of work and employee experience

3

Funding

Creator-focused platform Wishlink raises $7M led by Fundamentum, Elevation Capital

4

Funding

Home automation startup Keus secures Rs 100 Cr led by OAKS Asset Management

5

Startup

Correcting code: CodeMate's AI programming assistant debugs, fixes errors automatically