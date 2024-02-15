MSD Cuts Ties with Schbang Following Controversial Poonam Pandey Campaign

On February 6, 2024, pharmaceutical company MSD, the Indian affiliate of US giant Merck, announced the termination of its partnership with digital marketing agency, Schbang. This decision followed widespread controversy surrounding a publicity stunt involving model and influencer, Poonam Pandey.

The Campaign and Controversy:

Schbang had been responsible for a campaign involving Pandey seemingly announcing her own death due to cervical cancer. The campaign later revealed itself as a staged event aiming to raise awareness about the disease and promote HPV vaccination. However, the death charade drew significant criticism for being insensitive and potentially harmful, leading to accusations of misinformation and deception.

MSD's Response:

MSD, which manufactures the Gardasil vaccine that protects against HPV strains causing cervical cancer, emphasised that it was not involved in the campaign and did not endorse it. The company stated that the campaign was "not associated with MSD in any way or form" and that it had terminated the service contract with Schbang due to a conflict of interest.

Industry Reactions:

The incident sparked discussions within the marketing and advertising industry about ethical considerations in influencer marketing and the potential risks associated with using shock tactics for awareness campaigns. Some commentators criticised the campaign for its misleading nature and potential to cause distress, while others defended its effectiveness in grabbing attention and sparking conversations about a crucial health issue.

Continuing Developments:

The long-term impact of the campaign and MSD's decision remains to be seen. However, it serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and responsible marketing practices, particularly when dealing with sensitive topics and vulnerable population.