News

NODWIN acquires Ninja Global FZCO through its subsidiary

The acquisition is expected to boost the company's existing capabilities to offer solutions to publishers and brands in the Middle East and the Turkey region.

Akanksha Sarma
NODWIN acquires Ninja Global FZCO through its subsidiary

Wednesday February 14, 2024,

1 min Read

Nazara-owned NODWIN Gaming Private Limited has purchased Ninja Global FZCO, a Turkey and Middle East gaming firm, through its subsidiary NODWIN Gaming International Pte Ltd.

The acquisition is expected to boost the company's existing capabilities to offer solutions to publishers and brands in the Middle East and the Turkey region, the company said in a press release.

"As NODWIN Gaming actively broadens its global footprint, with a special focus on key emerging markets within the new BRICS+ global network, the integration of Ninja is a natural and essential step forward," said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming in a statement.

Also Read
Nazara Tech's Nodwin Gaming to buy Comic Con India for Rs 55 Cr

Most recently, the firm invested €8 million in Germany-based Freaks 4U Gaming for a 13.51% stake.

According to the company, as of May 2023, it was valued at $349 million. Investors in NODWIN include Nazara, Krafton Inc, Sony Group Corporation and JetSynthesys.

Since its inception in 2014 by Akshat Rathee and Gautam Virk, NODWIN has established a global presence in regions such as South Asia, Singapore, the Middle East, and Turkey. The publisher builds and monetises gaming and esports IPs such as leagues, tournaments, and reality shows.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

