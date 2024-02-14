Menu
News

PayU joins hands with NPCI to offer merchants credit line on UPI

PayU will also provide insights on consumers' credit types like pay-later or personal loans, letting merchants develop tailored growth strategies and improve customer experiences.

Sayan Sen
PayU joins hands with NPCI to offer merchants credit line on UPI

Wednesday February 14, 2024,

2 min Read

Payments service provider ﻿PayU﻿ has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enable PayU merchants to accept digital payments through credit lines.

"With over 380 million UPI users gaining easier access to credit line, the next big wave in digital payments is expected from credit. The enablement of pre-sanctioned credit lines by banks through UPI will empower businesses and consumers alike, fostering India’s financial inclusion agenda," the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this transformative initiative. Our partnership with NPCI to accept pre-sanctioned credit line on UPI underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our merchants and financial flexibility to our consumers," said Swaroop Kulkarni, Vice President, Products, PayU.

PayU will also provide insights into consumers' credit types like pay-later or personal loans, letting merchants develop tailored growth strategies and improve customer experiences.

Similar to Buy Now Pay Later, the credit line on UPI is a pre-approved credit line or loan assigned by the bank that can be availed by customers if they don't have the required balance in their linked accounts or wallets.

“Currently, savings account, overdraft account, prepaid wallets, and credit cards can be linked to the UPI. As announced, the scope of UPI is now being expanded by inclusion of credit lines as a funding account,” the central bank said in a statement.

In December last year, Razorpay, in partnership with Axis Bank, announced that the platform is ready to support credit card transactions on UPI. The company said merchants can accept credit card payments on UPI with minimal changes to their existing setup.

"This will enable users to transact seamlessly with merchants across India on credit rails in line with the government's vision to expand the structured credit infrastructure in India,” Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate and Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives, NPCI, had said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

