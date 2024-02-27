PhonePe’s Indus Appstore crosses one lakh downloads within three days of launch

Indus Appstore, the Android-based app store from PhonePe, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 100,000 downloads in just three days of launch. The feat underscores the Indian market's eagerness for a localised, inclusive, and developer-empowering alternative to existing app stores.

The rapid adoption of the Indus Appstore, particularly as a side-loaded application, which requires users to download it directly from the Indus Appstore website and grant additional permissions, indicates the strong interest and need for an app store that aligns closely with the preferences of the Indian consumer.

Akash Dongre, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Indus Appstore, said: "We are thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response to the Indus Appstore. Reaching over a lakh downloads in just three days confirms that India is ready for a homegrown app store that prioritises the needs of its diverse users and fosters a vibrant developer community. This is only the beginning; we're committed to continuously evolving Indus Appstore to make it the go-to destination for apps in India."

App developers, tech enthusiasts, and users have actively downloaded the app, recognising the potential impact of the Indus Appstore on India's digital ecosystem. Early feedback from users and developers has been overwhelmingly positive. The zero-commission model, 12 regional language support, and video-led app discovery have been particularly lauded.

Indus Appstore's rapid download figures demonstrate a clear demand for disruption and greater choice in a market traditionally controlled by a small number of global players.

Indus Appstore was launched by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & IT, on February 21, 2024, in New Delhi. India's startup ecosystem rallied in support of this groundbreaking initiative, with leaders from Dream11, Hotstar, Hungama, Bharat Matrimony, DailyHunt, IXIGO, MapmyIndia and several others in attendance.

The event was marked by a compelling keynote address by Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India, who highlighted the power of Indus Appstore to propel India's tech leadership. “What we are seeing today is a demonstration of India’s tech power and its great ability to build a unique innovation. The creation of India’s app store is very, very timely; it’s very needed. It will bridge the expectations between the developers and app store providers and, by supporting it in 12 languages, I think the Indus Appstore will strengthen the Android position as a very competitive choice in India."

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore aims to reach an install base of 500,000 users as soon as possible, with one million downloads expected shortly after. This ambitious trajectory reflects the company's confidence in Indus Appstore's unique value proposition and its potential to redefine India's digital landscape.

About Indus Appstore:

Indus Appstore is a native Android-based mobile app store, designed to fulfill the localized and cultural needs of Indian consumers. With an extensive array of categories, it seeks to provide users with a localised, contextual and personalised experience. Indus Appstore is available in English and 12 Indian languages, which allows users to explore the app store in their preferred language.

For developers, Indus Appstore provides a fair and level playing field to list, distribute & promote their products in the Indian app ecosystem. It provides a self-publishing platform, localization services, multiple tools to monitor and grow their apps along with dedicated 24×7 customer support.

